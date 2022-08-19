Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Hill City at T-D/A/AC/DC;2 p.m.
Hot Springs at Redfield;5 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
RC Central at SF Washington;10 a.m.
Custer at Freeman Acad.;10 a.m.
Huron at Sturgis;noon
Mitchell at Spearfish;1 p.m.
SF Christian at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Huron at Sturgis;10 a.m.
RC Central at SF Washington;10 a.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish;11 a.m.
Groton Area at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
SF Christian at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Madison Invitational;7 a.m.
RC Stevens at Yankton;8 a.m.