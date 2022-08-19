 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Hill City at T-D/A/AC/DC;2 p.m.

Hot Springs at Redfield;5 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

RC Central at SF Washington;10 a.m.

Custer at Freeman Acad.;10 a.m.

Huron at Sturgis;noon

Mitchell at Spearfish;1 p.m.

SF Christian at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Huron at Sturgis;10 a.m.

RC Central at SF Washington;10 a.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish;11 a.m.

Groton Area at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

SF Christian at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Madison Invitational;7 a.m.

RC Stevens at Yankton;8 a.m.

