Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis;1 p.m.
Fort Lewis at BHSU;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis;3 p.m.
Fort Lewis at BHSU;4 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Great Falls Americans at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
McLaughlin at St. Francis Indian;2:30 p.m.
Wall at Chamberlain;6:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Lolly Forseth Invitational (Sioux Falls);10 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
People are also reading…
KWLPG Wrestling Tournament;9 a.m.
Stanley County Invite;9 a.m.
High School Hockey;Time
SF Flyers at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.