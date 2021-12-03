 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

010821-gymnastics-04A.JPG
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Regis;1 p.m.

Fort Lewis at BHSU;6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Regis;3 p.m.

Fort Lewis at BHSU;4 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Great Falls Americans at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

McLaughlin at St. Francis Indian;2:30 p.m.

Wall at Chamberlain;6:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Lolly Forseth Invitational (Sioux Falls);10 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

KWLPG Wrestling Tournament;9 a.m.

Stanley County Invite;9 a.m.

High School Hockey;Time 

SF Flyers at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.

