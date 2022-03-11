Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
NCAA Tournament
First Round
BHSU vs. Dallas Baptist (Lubbock, TX);11 a.m.
College Track and Field;Time
NCAA Division II Indoor Championships (Pittsburg, KS);9 a.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Adams St;Noon
BHSU at Adams St;2 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Class AA State Tournament
Championship
The Monument Ice Arena, Rapid City
No. 4 RC Stevens vs. No. 2 O'Gorman;7:45 p.m.
7th Place Game
No. 5 RC Central vs. No. 7 SF Lincoln;Noon
Class A State Tournament
Championship
Frost Arena, Brookings
No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 3 Hamlin;6:45 p.m.
5th Place Game
No. 8 Red Cloud vs. No. 7 Dakota Valley;12:45 p.m.
7th Place Game
No. 4 Lakota Tech vs. No. 6 SF Christian;11 a.m.
Class B State Tournament
3rd Place Game
No. 6 Faith vs. No. 4 Corsica-Stickney;5 p.m.
7th Place Game
No. 3 Wall vs. No. 5 White River;Noon
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Varsity State Tournament
Semifinals
SCHEELS IcePlex, Sioux Falls
No. 1 Rushmore Thunder vs. No. 4 Oahe Capitals;6:05 p.m.