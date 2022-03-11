Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

NCAA Tournament

First Round

BHSU vs. Dallas Baptist (Lubbock, TX);11 a.m.

College Track and Field;Time

NCAA Division II Indoor Championships (Pittsburg, KS);9 a.m.

College Softball;Time

BHSU at Adams St;Noon

BHSU at Adams St;2 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Class AA State Tournament

Championship

The Monument Ice Arena, Rapid City

No. 4 RC Stevens vs. No. 2 O'Gorman;7:45 p.m.

7th Place Game

No. 5 RC Central vs. No. 7 SF Lincoln;Noon

Class A State Tournament

Championship

Frost Arena, Brookings

No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 3 Hamlin;6:45 p.m.

5th Place Game

No. 8 Red Cloud vs. No. 7 Dakota Valley;12:45 p.m.

7th Place Game

No. 4 Lakota Tech vs. No. 6 SF Christian;11 a.m.

Class B State Tournament

3rd Place Game

No. 6 Faith vs. No. 4 Corsica-Stickney;5 p.m.

7th Place Game

No. 3 Wall vs. No. 5 White River;Noon

Boys High School Hockey;Time

Varsity State Tournament

Semifinals

SCHEELS IcePlex, Sioux Falls

No. 1 Rushmore Thunder vs. No. 4 Oahe Capitals;6:05 p.m.

