Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Adams State at SD Mines;4 p.m.
BHSU at Westminster;7 p.m.
Women's College;Time
Adams State at SD Mines;2 p.m.
BHSU at Westminster;4 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands at Sheridan Hawks;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Highmore-Harold at Jones County;Noon
Bison at Newell; 1 p.m.
McIntosh at North Central;1:15 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Central;1:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Hill City at Red Cloud;Noon
New Underwood at Dupree;2 p.m.
Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Harding County;2 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Wakpala;2 p.m.
Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.
Douglas at RC Christian;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.);6 p.m.
Crow Creek at Little Wound;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Strugis;7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball;Time
McIntosh at North Central;Noon
Highmore-Harold at Jones County;Noon
Hill City at Red Cloud;Noon
RC Central at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.
New Underwood at Dupree;1 p.m.
Wall at Edgemont; 2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Harding County;2 p.m.
St. Francis at Wakpala;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;2 p.m.
Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.
Bison at Newell;3 p.m.
Stanley County at White River;3 p.m.
Douglas at RC Christian;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.
Alliance (NE) at Hot Springs;4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Miller;4:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Little Wound;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Sturgis;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);8 a.m.
Gregory Invitational;8:30 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Hub City Invitational;9 a.m.