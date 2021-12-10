 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Kansas City Mavericks at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Adams State at SD Mines;4 p.m.

BHSU at Westminster;7 p.m.

Women's College;Time

Adams State at SD Mines;2 p.m.

BHSU at Westminster;4 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands at Sheridan Hawks;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Highmore-Harold at Jones County;Noon

Bison at Newell; 1 p.m.

McIntosh at North Central;1:15 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Central;1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Hill City at Red Cloud;Noon

New Underwood at Dupree;2 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Harding County;2 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Wakpala;2 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.

Douglas at RC Christian;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.);6 p.m.

Crow Creek at Little Wound;7:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Strugis;7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

McIntosh at North Central;Noon

Highmore-Harold at Jones County;Noon

Hill City at Red Cloud;Noon

RC Central at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.

New Underwood at Dupree;1 p.m.

Wall at Edgemont; 2 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Harding County;2 p.m.

St. Francis at Wakpala;2 p.m.

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;2 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.

Bison at Newell;3 p.m.

Stanley County at White River;3 p.m.

Douglas at RC Christian;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.

Alliance (NE) at Hot Springs;4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Miller;4:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Little Wound;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Sturgis;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);8 a.m.

Gregory Invitational;8:30 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Hub City Invitational;9 a.m.

