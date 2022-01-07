Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Iowa Heartlanders at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at CSU Pueblo;4 p.m.
Colorado Mesa at BHSU;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at CSU Pueblo;2 p.m.
Colorado Mesa at BHSU;4 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;ppd
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Colome at Kadoka Area;1 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Little Wound;1 p.m.
Oelrichs at Philip;1 p.m.
People are also reading…
Harding County at Faith;1:30 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Acad. at Crazy Horse;2:15 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;2 p.m.
RC Christian vs. Shiloh Christian (ND);3:30 p.m., Bismark, ND
Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Wall at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.
Sacred Hoops Classic, Corn Palace (Mitchell)
Custer vs. TBA;11 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. TBA;11 a.m.
Winner vs. Madison;11 a.m.
Crow Creek vs. TBA;11 a.m.
Lennox vs. Pine Ridge;3:30 p.m.
West Central vs. Lower Brule;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont at Sioux County (NE);10 a.m.
Dupree at Redfield;11 a.m.
Harding County at Faith;Noon
Little Wound vs. Langford;11:30 a.m., Redfield HS
St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;12:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;12:30 p.m.
Jones County at Bison;1 p.m.
Colome at Kadoka Area;1 p.m.
Oelrichs at Philip;1 p.m.
Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4 p.m.
Wall at Bennett County;5 p.m.
Winner at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Sacred Hoops Classic, Corn Palace (Mitchell)
Pine Ridge vs. Madison;9:30 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. TBA;11 a.m.
White River vs. TBA;11 a.m.
Crow Creek vs. TBA;11 a.m.
Crow Creek vs. Custer;5 p.m.
White River vs. West Central;6:30 p.m.
DSU Classic, Madison
Lemmon vs. Irene-Wakonda;9 a.m.
Hill City at Elkton-Lake Benton;9:30 a.m.
Lakota Tech vs. TBA;11 a.m.
St. Francis vs. TBA;Noon
Garretson vs. Lakota Tech;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Hettinger Invitational;8 a.m.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Stanley County Invitational;11 a.m.
High School Hockey;Time
Aberdeen Cougars at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.