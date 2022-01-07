 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Iowa Heartlanders at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at CSU Pueblo;4 p.m.

Colorado Mesa at BHSU;6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at CSU Pueblo;2 p.m.

Colorado Mesa at BHSU;4 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;ppd

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Colome at Kadoka Area;1 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Little Wound;1 p.m.

Oelrichs at Philip;1 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;1:30 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Acad. at Crazy Horse;2:15 p.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;2 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;2 p.m.

RC Christian vs. Shiloh Christian (ND);3:30 p.m., Bismark, ND

Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Wall at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

Sacred Hoops Classic, Corn Palace (Mitchell)

Custer vs. TBA;11 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. TBA;11 a.m.

Winner vs. Madison;11 a.m.

Crow Creek vs. TBA;11 a.m.

Lennox vs. Pine Ridge;3:30 p.m.

West Central vs. Lower Brule;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Sioux County (NE);10 a.m.

Dupree at Redfield;11 a.m.

Harding County at Faith;Noon

Little Wound vs. Langford;11:30 a.m., Redfield HS

St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;12:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;12:30 p.m.

Jones County at Bison;1 p.m.

Colome at Kadoka Area;1 p.m.

Oelrichs at Philip;1 p.m.

Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4 p.m.

Wall at Bennett County;5 p.m.

Winner at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

Sacred Hoops Classic, Corn Palace (Mitchell)

Pine Ridge vs. Madison;9:30 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. TBA;11 a.m.

White River vs. TBA;11 a.m.

Crow Creek vs. TBA;11 a.m.

Crow Creek vs. Custer;5 p.m.

White River vs. West Central;6:30 p.m.

DSU Classic, Madison

Lemmon vs. Irene-Wakonda;9 a.m.

Hill City at Elkton-Lake Benton;9:30 a.m.

Lakota Tech vs. TBA;11 a.m.

St. Francis vs. TBA;Noon

Garretson vs. Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Hettinger Invitational;8 a.m.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Stanley County Invitational;11 a.m.

High School Hockey;Time

Aberdeen Cougars at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.

