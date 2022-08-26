Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines at St. Cloud State;6 p.m.
Women's College Soccer;Time
Black Hills State vs. Northern State University (MSU Billings);Noon
Women's College Volleyball;Time
Black Hills State vs. Minnesota State - Mankato (Kansas City, Mo.);9 a.m.
SD Mines vs. University of Mary (MSU Billings);10 a.m.
Black Hills State vs. Hillsdale College (Kansas City, Mo.);3 p.m.
SD Mines at Montana State Billings;6 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Red Cloud at Standing Rock, N.D.;2 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Lakota Tech;2 p.m.
Custer at West Central;4 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at Rapid City Stevens (Rushmore Bowl);5 p.m.
McCook Central/Montrose at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central (Rushmore Bowl);8 p.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Belle Fourche Ryder Cup (Belle Fourche Country Club);10 a.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invite Singles (Sioux Park);8 a.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Mitchell Invite;9 a.m.
Mobridge/Pollock Inviational;9 a.m.
Wall Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Custer Tournament;9 a.m.
Comet Fall Opener Tournament (Rapid City Christian);9 a.m.
Huron Volleyball Tournament;11 a.m.
Bison at Jones County;11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen;12:30 p.m.
Wall Triangular;1 p.m.
Oelrichs Triangular;2 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at O'Gorman;8 a.m.
Spearfish at Yankton;9 a.m.
Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens;9 a.m.
James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central;11 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at O'Gorman;8 a.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central;9 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Dakota Valley;10 a.m.
St. Thomas More at West Central;10 a.m.
Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens;11 a.m.
Spearfish at Yankton;11 a.m.
Competitive Cheer;Time
Hub City Invite (Aberdeen Central);9 a.m.