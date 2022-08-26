 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

Jed Jenson (copy)

Rapid City Stevens junior quarterback Jed Jenson looks to pass against Sioux Falls Washington on Oct. 15, 2021 at O'Harra Stadium.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff File Photo

All Times Mountain

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines at St. Cloud State;6 p.m.

Women's College Soccer;Time

Black Hills State vs. Northern State University (MSU Billings);Noon

Women's College Volleyball;Time

Black Hills State vs. Minnesota State - Mankato (Kansas City, Mo.);9 a.m.

SD Mines vs. University of Mary (MSU Billings);10 a.m.

Black Hills State vs. Hillsdale College (Kansas City, Mo.);3 p.m.

SD Mines at Montana State Billings;6 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Red Cloud at Standing Rock, N.D.;2 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Lakota Tech;2 p.m.

Custer at West Central;4 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at Rapid City Stevens (Rushmore Bowl);5 p.m.

McCook Central/Montrose at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central (Rushmore Bowl);8 p.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Belle Fourche Ryder Cup (Belle Fourche Country Club);10 a.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invite Singles (Sioux Park);8 a.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Mitchell Invite;9 a.m.

Mobridge/Pollock Inviational;9 a.m.

Wall Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Custer Tournament;9 a.m.

Comet Fall Opener Tournament (Rapid City Christian);9 a.m.

Huron Volleyball Tournament;11 a.m.

Bison at Jones County;11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen;12:30 p.m.

Wall Triangular;1 p.m.

Oelrichs Triangular;2 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at O'Gorman;8 a.m.

Spearfish at Yankton;9 a.m.

Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens;9 a.m.

James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central;11 a.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at O'Gorman;8 a.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central;9 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Dakota Valley;10 a.m.

St. Thomas More at West Central;10 a.m.

Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Stevens;11 a.m.

Spearfish at Yankton;11 a.m.

Competitive Cheer;Time

Hub City Invite (Aberdeen Central);9 a.m.

A full slate of high school sports, college soccer and college volleyball highlight Saturday's local schedule.

