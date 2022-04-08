Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Indoor Football;Time
Sioux City Bandits at RC Marshals;7:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Bauer Open (Rapid City);9 a.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;Noon
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;2 p.m.
All Times Mountain
Indoor Football;Time
Sioux City Bandits at RC Marshals;7:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Bauer Open (Rapid City);9 a.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;Noon
BHSU at Colorado Mesa;2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 …
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
The 19-year-old man shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel died Sunday in the hospital.
The 45-year-old man accused of first-degree murder told police he did not know Dallas Quick Bear and was not involved in his murder Feb. 20.
Spearfish High School boys basketball head coach Erik Skoglund and volleyball head coach Christine Skoglund have both resigned from their posi…
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's errant driving in 2020 twice caused police officers to hit their brakes to avoid collisions, r…
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.