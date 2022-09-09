 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
090422-RCEE-Sturgis3.jpg (copy)

Sturgis' Owen Cass (10) throws a pass through the Mitchell defense during a Sept. 3 game at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

Truman St. at SD Mines;noon

William Jewell at BHSU;noon 

College Cross Country;Time

Gage McSpadden Memorial (Spearfish);6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

BHSU at CSU Pueblo;2 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Helena Bighorns at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Marty at McLaughlin;2 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;5 p.m.

People are also reading…

Brandon Valley at RC Central;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Competitive Dance;Time

Winner Invitational;noon

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;10 a.m.

Freeman Acad. at Custer;11 a.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;noon

Girls High School Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;7 a.m.

RC Central at SF Christian;8 a.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley;10 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;10 a.m.

Spearfish at Harrisburg;11 a.m.

RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.

RC Central at Harrisburg;2 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

White River at Philip;9 a.m.

Faith vs. Lyman (Philip);9 a.m.

Highmore-Harrold at Philip;9 a.m.

White River vs. Lyman (Philip);9 a.m.

Faith vs. Highmore-Harold (Philip);9 a.m.

Lyman at Philip;9 a.m.

Faith vs. White River (Philip);9 a.m.

Lyman vs. Highmore-Harrold;9 a.m.

Faith at Philip;9 a.m.

White River vs. Highmore-Harrold (Philip);9 a.m.

Kadoka Area vs. Bennett County (Philip);9 a.m.

Jones County vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.

Kadoka Area vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.

Bennett County vs. Jones County (Philip);9 a.m.

Harding County vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.

Kadoka Area vs. Jones County (Philip);9 a.m.

Bennett County vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.

Jones County vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.

Kadoka Area vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.

Bennett County vs. Sully Buttes;9 a.m.

Crow Creek at Little Wound;1 p.m.

RC Stevens at Brookings;12:30 p.m.

RC Central at Watertown;12:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock;9 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Lennox;11 a.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;12:30 p.m.

Todd County at Red Cloud;2 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.

RC Christian at Custer;3 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Wakpala;3 p.m.

Gregory at Wessington Springs;4:15 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood;5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles takes the throne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News