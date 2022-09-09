Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
Truman St. at SD Mines;noon
William Jewell at BHSU;noon
College Cross Country;Time
Gage McSpadden Memorial (Spearfish);6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
BHSU at CSU Pueblo;2 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Helena Bighorns at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Marty at McLaughlin;2 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;5 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Central;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Competitive Dance;Time
Winner Invitational;noon
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;10 a.m.
Freeman Acad. at Custer;11 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;noon
Girls High School Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;7 a.m.
RC Central at SF Christian;8 a.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley;10 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;10 a.m.
Spearfish at Harrisburg;11 a.m.
RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.
RC Central at Harrisburg;2 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
White River at Philip;9 a.m.
Faith vs. Lyman (Philip);9 a.m.
Highmore-Harrold at Philip;9 a.m.
White River vs. Lyman (Philip);9 a.m.
Faith vs. Highmore-Harold (Philip);9 a.m.
Lyman at Philip;9 a.m.
Faith vs. White River (Philip);9 a.m.
Lyman vs. Highmore-Harrold;9 a.m.
Faith at Philip;9 a.m.
White River vs. Highmore-Harrold (Philip);9 a.m.
Kadoka Area vs. Bennett County (Philip);9 a.m.
Jones County vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.
Kadoka Area vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.
Bennett County vs. Jones County (Philip);9 a.m.
Harding County vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.
Kadoka Area vs. Jones County (Philip);9 a.m.
Bennett County vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.
Jones County vs. Sully Buttes (Philip);9 a.m.
Kadoka Area vs. Harding County (Philip);9 a.m.
Bennett County vs. Sully Buttes;9 a.m.
Crow Creek at Little Wound;1 p.m.
RC Stevens at Brookings;12:30 p.m.
RC Central at Watertown;12:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock;9 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Lennox;11 a.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;12:30 p.m.
Todd County at Red Cloud;2 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.
RC Christian at Custer;3 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Wakpala;3 p.m.
Gregory at Wessington Springs;4:15 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood;5 p.m.