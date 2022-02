Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at NM Highlands;4 p.m.

Metro State at BHSU;6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at NM Highlands;2 p.m.

Metro State at BHSU;4 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

RMAC Championships;10 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Gillette Wild at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Yankton at Sturgis;2:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

SF Washington at RC Central;3 p.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;3 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Yankton at Sturgis;1 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Central;1:30 p.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Region 8A Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Hill City at No. 1 St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

No. 3 RC Christian at No. 2 Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Region 7A Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Pine Ridge at No. 1 Lakota Tech;7 p.m.

No. 3 Todd County at No. 2 Red Cloud;7 p.m.

Region 6A Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Dupree at No. 1 Crow Creek;TBD

No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock at No. 2 Winner;5 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Harding County at No. 1 Faith;5 p.m.

No. 3 Wakpala at No. 7 Bison;TBD

High School Wrestling;Time

Class A State Duals Tournament (Sioux Falls);11 a.m.

Class B State Duals Tournament (Sioux Falls);11 a.m.

