Saturday's Prep Basketball, Curling Scores

BOYS
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 49
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Pierre 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Aberdeen Central 59
Spearfish 66, Rapid City Stevens 62
Yankton 68, Douglas 49
GIRLS
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34
Sioux Falls Washington 44, Aberdeen Central 33
Yankton 46, Douglas 19
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores – Playdowns Week 1
Curl Jam 5, Rock Blockers 4
Rockin the House 12, Kistler 0
Frost Heaves 6, Sweeping With the Enemy 5
The Van Buren Boys 8, Kings of the House 3
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!