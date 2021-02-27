 Skip to main content
Saturday's Prep Basketball, Curling Scores
Rapid City Stevens' Kaden Lemer tries to drive between Spearfish's Tony Serrano (4) and Tyler Huber (13).

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

BOYS

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 49

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Pierre 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Aberdeen Central 59

Spearfish 66, Rapid City Stevens 62

Yankton 68, Douglas 49

GIRLS

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34

Sioux Falls Washington 44, Aberdeen Central 33

Yankton 46, Douglas 19

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores – Playdowns Week 1

Curl Jam 5, Rock Blockers 4

Rockin the House 12, Kistler 0

Frost Heaves 6, Sweeping With the Enemy 5

The Van Buren Boys 8, Kings of the House 3

