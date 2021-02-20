 Skip to main content
Saturday's prep basketball scores, curling scores
agate

  • Updated
High School Basketball

BOYS

Brandon Valley 61, Watertown 35

Custer 60, Hot Springs 44

Deubrook 64, Iroquois 26

Faith 71, Rapid City Christian 69

Flandreau 65, Parker 57

Hamlin 61, North Central Co-Op 49

Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 57

Highmore-Harrold 56, Gregory 40

Marion 63, Murphysboro/Elverado, Ill. 62, OT

Northwestern 70, Webster 56

Rapid City Central 83, Lakota Tech 42

Rapid City Stevens 69, Douglas 61, OT

Sioux Valley 80, Sioux Falls Christian 70

St. Thomas More 78, Hill City 36

Wall 64, Newell 30

Great Plains Conference Classic

Centerville 48, Scotland 46

Colome 55, Avon 46

Freeman Academy/Marion 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Gayville-Volin 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59

Marty Indian 63, Alcester-Hudson 61

Championship

Corsica/Stickney 74, Burke 70

Warner Classic

Florence/Henry 44, Wolsey-Wessington 32

Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 40

Langford 53, Lemmon 37

Lower Brule 55, Sully Buttes 50

Warner 62, Arlington 55

Waubay/Summit 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

Yankton 76, Huron 57

GIRLS

Harrisburg 43, Aberdeen Central 38

Huron 55, Yankton 48

Kadoka Area 73, Colome 62

Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 54, 2OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Pierre 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Mitchell 35

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 7

Kings of the House 6, Curl Jam 4

Rock Blockers 7, Sweeping With the Enemy 5

Rockin the House 7, The Van Buren Boys 6

Frost Heaves 7, Kistler 6

Final Standings:

Rockin the House;7-0

Frost Heaves;6-1

Kings of the House;4-3

Curl Jam;3-4

Rock Blockers;3-4

The Van Buren Boys;2-5

Sweeping With the Enemy;2-5

Kistler;1-6

