Saturday's prep basketball scores, curling scores

High School Basketball
BOYS
Brandon Valley 61, Watertown 35
Custer 60, Hot Springs 44
Deubrook 64, Iroquois 26
Faith 71, Rapid City Christian 69
Flandreau 65, Parker 57
Hamlin 61, North Central Co-Op 49
Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 57
Highmore-Harrold 56, Gregory 40
Marion 63, Murphysboro/Elverado, Ill. 62, OT
Northwestern 70, Webster 56
Rapid City Central 83, Lakota Tech 42
Rapid City Stevens 69, Douglas 61, OT
Sioux Valley 80, Sioux Falls Christian 70
St. Thomas More 78, Hill City 36
Wall 64, Newell 30
Great Plains Conference Classic
Centerville 48, Scotland 46
Colome 55, Avon 46
Freeman Academy/Marion 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Gayville-Volin 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59
Marty Indian 63, Alcester-Hudson 61
Championship
Corsica/Stickney 74, Burke 70
Warner Classic
Florence/Henry 44, Wolsey-Wessington 32
Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 40
Langford 53, Lemmon 37
Lower Brule 55, Sully Buttes 50
Warner 62, Arlington 55
Waubay/Summit 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
Yankton 76, Huron 57
GIRLS
Harrisburg 43, Aberdeen Central 38
Huron 55, Yankton 48
Kadoka Area 73, Colome 62
Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 54, 2OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 41, Pierre 36
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Mitchell 35
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 7
Kings of the House 6, Curl Jam 4
Rock Blockers 7, Sweeping With the Enemy 5
Rockin the House 7, The Van Buren Boys 6
Frost Heaves 7, Kistler 6
Final Standings:
Rockin the House;7-0
Frost Heaves;6-1
Kings of the House;4-3
Curl Jam;3-4
Rock Blockers;3-4
The Van Buren Boys;2-5
Sweeping With the Enemy;2-5
Kistler;1-6