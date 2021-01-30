 Skip to main content
Saturday's Prep Basketball Scores, Curling Scores
High School Basketball

BOYS

Alcester-Hudson 48, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 34

Brandon Valley 60, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58

Deubrook 54, Castlewood 46

Harding County 58, New Underwood 50

Harrisburg 63, Rapid City Central 55

Hemingford, Neb. 54, Edgemont 49

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Lemmon 51

Ipswich 67, Highmore-Harrold 57

Kadoka Area 57, Hill City 50

Lake Preston 64, James Valley Christian 53

Leola/Frederick 81, South Border, N.D. 41

Rapid City Stevens 51, Sturgis Brown 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50

Wall 53, Lyman 17

Warner 52, Sully Buttes 36

Waverly-South Shore 64, Estelline/Hendricks 59

Wessington Springs 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 45

Yankton 61, Pierre 52

DAK-XII Conference Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Canton 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Webster 32

Milbank 55, Lennox 48

Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37

Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46

Vermillion 62, Redfield 35

West Central 50, Clark/Willow Lake 32

GIRLS

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 54, Alcester-Hudson 27

Baltic 49, Parker 46

Deubrook 79, Castlewood 41

Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Garretson 61, Sioux Valley 25

Great Plains Lutheran 69, Iroquois 46

Harrisburg 60, Rapid City Central 45

Hemingford, Neb. 32, Edgemont 26

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Lemmon 31

Hill City 56, Kadoka Area 35

Kimball/White Lake 37, Avon 34

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 33

Lower Brule 64, Stanley County 48

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Flandreau 52

New Underwood 49, Harding County 39

Newell 44, Philip 38

Rapid City Stevens 53, Sturgis Brown 31

South Border, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 38

Sully Buttes 64, Warner 41

Wall 55, Lyman 19

Waverly-South Shore 67, Estelline/Hendricks 48

White River 62, Rapid City Christian 45

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 4

The Van Buren Boys 13, Sweeping With the Enemy 1

Rockin the House 7, Kistler 4

Curl Jam 10, Rock Blockers 1

Frost Heaves 9, Kings of the House 4

