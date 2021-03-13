 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's State Tournament Scores
agate

Saturday's State Tournament Scores

{{featured_button_text}}

Class AA

Championship

SF Washington 43, RC Stevens 26

Third Place

SF O'Gorman 53, Brandon Valley 47

Fifth Place

Harrisburg 65, Mitchell 59

Seventh Place

Aberdeen Central 61, RC Central 33

Class A

Championship

Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Hamlin 31

Third Place

Winner 54, St. Thomas More 51

Fifth Place

SF Christian 51, Dakota valley 48

Seventh Place

M. Central/Montrose 49, Belle Fourche 42

Class B

Championship

White River 57, Castlewood 37

Third Place

Ethan 59, Corsica-Stickney 48

Fifth Place

Herreid/Sleby area 53, Waverly-south Shore 36

Seventh Place

Viborg-Hurley 40, Hanson 37

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11
Local

Your Two Cents for March 11

Rapid City doesn't need more housing, it needs fewer people. Please stop recruiting efforts so we can preserve what little pristine Black Hill…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Everard's vigil aggressively broken up by London police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News