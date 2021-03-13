Saturday's State Tournament Scores

Class AA
Championship
SF Washington 43, RC Stevens 26
Third Place
SF O'Gorman 53, Brandon Valley 47
Fifth Place
Harrisburg 65, Mitchell 59
Seventh Place
Aberdeen Central 61, RC Central 33
Class A
Championship
Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Hamlin 31
Third Place
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 51
Fifth Place
SF Christian 51, Dakota valley 48
Seventh Place
M. Central/Montrose 49, Belle Fourche 42
Class B
Championship
White River 57, Castlewood 37
Third Place
Ethan 59, Corsica-Stickney 48
Fifth Place
Herreid/Sleby area 53, Waverly-south Shore 36
Seventh Place
Viborg-Hurley 40, Hanson 37
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!