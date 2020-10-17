Satyurday's Local Results: Volleyball, football, soccer

High School Volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Brookings def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-28, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-7, 25-11, 28-26
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Langford def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Miller def. Beresford, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
Miller def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-3, 25-20
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12
White River def. Faith, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
Dakota XII Conference Dual Day
Championship
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
DVC Tournament
Bronze Pool
Lake Preston def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-23
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23
Gold Pool
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 28-26, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-12
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-22, 17-25, 25-12
Silver Pool
Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Castlewood def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-13
Estelline/Hendricks def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-23
Northwestern Invite
Hill City def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 27-25
Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-12
Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-16, 25-17
Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-18
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-16
Fifth Place
Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-23, 25-16
High School Football
State Playoffs
First Round
Thursday
CLASS 11B
No. 16 Garretson at No. 1 Winner
No. 15 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
No. 14 Aberdeen Roncalli at No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock
No. 13 Chamberlain at No. 4 Sioux Valley
No. 12 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at No. 5 Elk Point-Jeferson
No. 11 Redfield at No. 6 St. Thomas More
No. 10 Sisseton at No. 7 Woon//Wess. Sp./San. Cent.
No. 9 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 8 Stanley County
CLASS 9AA
Region 1
No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake at No. 1 Hamlin
No. 3 Florence/Henry at No. 2 Deuel
Region 2
No. 4 Parker at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley
No. 3 Arlington/Lake Preston at No. 2 Baltic
Region 3
No. 4 Bon Homme at No. 1 Platte-Geddes
No. 3 Parkston at No. 2 Hanson
Region 4
No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh
No. 3 Jones Co./White River at No. 2 Rapid City Christian
9A
Region 1
No. 4 North Border at No. 1 Warner
No. 3 Britton-Hecla at No. 2 Ipswich/Edmunds Central
Region 2
No. 4 De Smet at No. 1 Howard
No. 3 Chester Area at No. 2 Canistota/Freeman
Region 3
No. 4 Burke at No. 1 Lyman
No. 3 Castlewood at No. 2 Gregory
Region 4
No. 4 Northwestern at No. 1 Wall
No. 3 Timber Lake at No. 2 Philip
9B
Region 1
No. 4 Faulkton Area at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area
No. 3 Langford Area at No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington
Region 2
No. 4 Bison at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. mary
No. 3 Colman-Egan at No. 2 Alcester-Hudson
Region 3
No. 4 Avon at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda at No. 2 Scotland
Region 4
No. 4 Dupree at No. 1 Kadoka Area
No. 3 Harding County at No. 2 Faith
High School Scocer
State Championship Games
Huron
Class AA Boys
No. 7 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2, No. 1 Rapid City Stevens 1
Class A Boys
No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian 2, No 2 Tea Area 1
Class AA Girls
No. 4 Brandon Valley 2, No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0
Class A Girls
No. 1 West Central 2, No. 2 Tea Area 0
