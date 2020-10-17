 Skip to main content
Satyurday's Local Results: Volleyball, football, soccer
Satyurday's Local Results: Volleyball, football, soccer

High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Brookings def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-28, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-7, 25-11, 28-26

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18

Langford def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Miller def. Beresford, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21

Miller def. Milbank, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-3, 25-20

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12

White River def. Faith, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

Dakota XII Conference Dual Day

Championship

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Fifth Place

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

DVC Tournament

Bronze Pool

Lake Preston def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23

Gold Pool

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 28-26, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-12

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-22, 17-25, 25-12

Silver Pool

Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Castlewood def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-13

Estelline/Hendricks def. Ipswich, 25-21, 25-23

Northwestern Invite

Hill City def. Ethan, 25-11, 25-19

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-16, 19-25, 27-25

Northwestern def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-12

Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-16, 25-17

Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-18

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-16

Fifth Place

Edgemont def. Morrill, Neb., 25-23, 25-16

High School Football

State Playoffs

First Round

Thursday

CLASS 11B

No. 16 Garretson at No. 1 Winner

No. 15 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

No. 14 Aberdeen Roncalli at No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock

No. 13 Chamberlain at No. 4 Sioux Valley

No. 12 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at No. 5 Elk Point-Jeferson

No. 11 Redfield at No. 6 St. Thomas More

No. 10 Sisseton at No. 7 Woon//Wess. Sp./San. Cent.

No. 9 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 8 Stanley County

CLASS 9AA

Region 1

No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake at No. 1 Hamlin

No. 3 Florence/Henry at No. 2 Deuel

Region 2

No. 4 Parker at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley

No. 3 Arlington/Lake Preston at No. 2 Baltic

Region 3

No. 4 Bon Homme at No. 1 Platte-Geddes

No. 3 Parkston at No. 2 Hanson

Region 4

No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh

No. 3 Jones Co./White River at No. 2 Rapid City Christian

9A

Region 1

No. 4 North Border at No. 1 Warner

No. 3 Britton-Hecla at No. 2 Ipswich/Edmunds Central

Region 2

No. 4 De Smet at No. 1 Howard

No. 3 Chester Area at No. 2 Canistota/Freeman

Region 3

No. 4 Burke at No. 1 Lyman

No. 3 Castlewood at No. 2 Gregory

Region 4

No. 4 Northwestern at No. 1 Wall

No. 3 Timber Lake at No. 2 Philip

9B

Region 1

No. 4 Faulkton Area at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area

No. 3 Langford Area at No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington

Region 2

No. 4 Bison at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. mary

No. 3 Colman-Egan at No. 2 Alcester-Hudson

Region 3

No. 4 Avon at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda at No. 2 Scotland

Region 4

No. 4 Dupree at No. 1 Kadoka Area

No. 3 Harding County at No. 2 Faith

High School Scocer

State Championship Games

Huron

Class AA Boys

No. 7 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2, No. 1 Rapid City Stevens 1

Class A Boys

No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian 2, No 2 Tea Area 1

Class AA Girls

No. 4 Brandon Valley 2, No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Class A Girls

No. 1 West Central 2, No. 2 Tea Area 0

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

