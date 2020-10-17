Satyurday's Local Results: Volleyball, football, soccer

No. 9 McCook Central/Montrose at No. 8 Stanley County

CLASS 9AA

Region 1

No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake at No. 1 Hamlin

No. 3 Florence/Henry at No. 2 Deuel

Region 2

No. 4 Parker at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley

No. 3 Arlington/Lake Preston at No. 2 Baltic

Region 3

No. 4 Bon Homme at No. 1 Platte-Geddes

No. 3 Parkston at No. 2 Hanson

Region 4

No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh

No. 3 Jones Co./White River at No. 2 Rapid City Christian

9A

Region 1

No. 4 North Border at No. 1 Warner

No. 3 Britton-Hecla at No. 2 Ipswich/Edmunds Central

Region 2

No. 4 De Smet at No. 1 Howard