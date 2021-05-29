 Skip to main content
Sawvell finishes second in shot put at NCAAs
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Sawvell finishes second in shot put at NCAAs

Black Hills State sophomore Kyla Sawvell earned her second All-America honors with a second-place finish Saturday at the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Sawvell started out the day earning a career best mark in the shot put of 50-feet, 11 ½ inches on her second throw of the day. This throw would be good enough to earn her first place in her flight and a spot in the finals.

"All six of Kyla's throws were further than her previous personal record coming into this meet," said BHSU head coach Seth Mischke. "It was a great effort. She put together a great series of throws and had a great finish to her 2021 track and field season."

On Thursday Sawvell finished seven in the hammer throw to also earn All-America honors.

