Sawvell finishes second in shot put at NCAAs

Black Hills State sophomore Kyla Sawvell earned her second All-America honors with a second-place finish Saturday at the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Sawvell started out the day earning a career best mark in the shot put of 50-feet, 11 ½ inches on her second throw of the day. This throw would be good enough to earn her first place in her flight and a spot in the finals.

"All six of Kyla's throws were further than her previous personal record coming into this meet," said BHSU head coach Seth Mischke. "It was a great effort. She put together a great series of throws and had a great finish to her 2021 track and field season."

On Thursday Sawvell finished seven in the hammer throw to also earn All-America honors.

