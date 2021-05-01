Sawvell wins RMCA hammer title

Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell won another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference track and field title Friday after the first day of competition Friday in Pueblo, Colo.

Sawvell bested her provisionally qualifying mark when she threw 191 feet, 8 inches, good for the top spot. That mark currently ranks her fourth in the country. It was her first outdoor title to go along with four indoor titles.

Teammate Maddi Fidler place fifth in the hammer at 163-11.

Breanne Fuller broke her own school record in the 100-meter dash with a 11.98-second time, which placed her fifth in the prelims and earned her a spot competing on Sunday in the finals.

Conor McGraw began competition in the men's decathlon with 3,004 points, which puts him in eighth overall after one day of competition.

For South Dakota Mines, Macy McClure was fourth in the women's hammer throw at 165-7 and Jenna Saylor was eighth at 159-0.

In the men's hammer, the Hardrockers had four throwers in the top eight, with Westley Siebdrath taking third at 179-9, Dakin Bolan in sixth place at 165-7, Warren Minerich seventh at 160-9 and Erick Colman eighth at 157-8.