Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche claim Class A state title; Red Cloud's Ecoffey, Custer girls place 3rd

HURON — Lane Krautschun was overcome with emotion and struggled to find words to describe Belle Fourche’s boys cross country championship on Saturday afternoon at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

The junior won an individual title last season at Bison in the Class B cross country meet, but moved to Belle Fourche this summer and knew a team title was possible.

With one of the best runners in the state already in the stall, Sawyer Clarkson, the addition of another state champ made the Broncs a force to be reckoned with in Class A.

Clarkson and Krautschun finished first and second in the race, respectively, as five Belle Fourche runners placed in the top 30 to secure the title.

“I don’t know, I can’t even talk,” Krautschun said. “It’s honestly a relief to have it done and over.”

Clarkson, who claimed his second straight individual state title, stepped in to speak for his teammate as Krautschun collected his thoughts.

“Stuff like this right now is what makes us a standout team,” Clarkson said. “We have so much passion on this team and we’re hard working. I think winning it this year is only going to make us better for next year.”

Sioux Falls Christian entered the meet as the favorite to win the Class A title, but Belle Fourche did what it needed to do to finish on top with 38 points in a close race.

Clarkson finished in 15:30.28 to earn the individual title and Krautschun earned the runner-up spot at 16:06.24. Aidan Voyles finished 17th and Lennon Clarkson finished 22nd to grab more points for the Broncs.

“Having four guys in the top 25 is amazing,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “Having Sawyer and Lane go one-two was amazing as well.”

Hill City finished as the runner-up in the team standings with 46 points. Luke Rupert finished third in the race at 16:29.24 and Tate Grabow cracked the top 20 to finish in 19th place at 17:09.48.

“We knew all year that we had a shot to contend,” Hill City head coach Jared Noyes said. “It’s a homegrown team of guys that are from our community, that started young and worked through the ranks.”

Team standings

1. Belle Fourche, 38

2. Hill City, 46

3. Sioux Falls Christian, 59

4. Custer, 86

5. Dakota Valley, 111

Individual standings

1. Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche), 15:30.28

2. Lane Krautschun (Belle Fourche), 16:06.24

3. Luke Rupert (Hill City), 16.29.24

4. Isaac Davelaar (SF Christian), 16:36.95

5. Gage Grohs (Custer), 16:40.18

6. Payton Brown (Milbank), 16:40.55

7. Pierce Baumberger (Miller), 16:45.78

8. Jack Brown (Dakota Valley), 16:50.34

9. Joe Cross (Elk Point-Jefferson), 16:53

10. Drew Lehman (Custer), 16:44.89

Jade Ecoffey places 3rd in girls race; Custer finishes third

Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey finished third in the Class A girls state meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

The Crusaders senior outpaced Custer’s Ramsey Karim at 18:58.04 to claim the third spot.

The finish marked Ecoffey’s highest finish in the state cross country meet, but she said she was proud to bring some more recognition to Red Cloud.

“I feel like we are overlooked often because we’re on the reservation and a really small school,” Ecoffey said. “But we came out here and showed everyone that we could contend with the best in the state and I’m super grateful for that.”

Custer finished the meet third in the team standings, with Karim placing fourth at 19:12.24 and Brit Wheeler placing ninth at 19:28.27.

“We were super excited with the way the kids competed,” Custer head coach Karen Karim said. “We were just a couple points out of second and I’m not positive that our kids even believed they could be that good. Sioux Falls Christian has a great team but my kids stepped up and raced well.”

Team standings

1. Sioux Falls Christian, 30

2. Chamberlain, 82

3. Custer, 84

4. Red Cloud, 97

5. Vermillion, 97

Individual standings

1. Isabelle Bloker (Sioux Valley), 18:32.67

2. Natalie Smith (SF Christian), 18:44.53

3. Jade Ecoffey (Red Cloud), 18:58.04

4. Ramsey Karim (Custer), 19:12.24

5. Heidi Olson (Mobridge-Pollock), 19:18

6. Faith Wiese (Flandreau), 19:18.77

7. Jerica Glasser (SF Christian), 19:25.07

8. Kinsey Evans (Chamberlain), 19:27.49

9. Brit Wheeler (Custer), 19:28.77

10. Rarity Cournoyer (Red Cloud), 19:31.67