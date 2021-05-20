Sawyer Clarkson breaks meet record as Belle Fourche boys win 8A title; Custer girls place 1st

After already claiming the 1600-meter run by nearly eight seconds with a time of 4:47.52, Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson went back out onto the track at Lyle Hare Stadium and tried to do it again, this time doubling the distance.
Competing in his second race of the day, the sophomore was even more impressive, finishing the 3200 in 9:41.96, breaking the meet record.
His performances gave him two titles Thursday, as the Broncs stormed their way to the Region 8A championship on the campus of Black Hills State University, topping runner-up Custer by 13.5 points.
Belle Fourche's only other event wins came from junior Aiden Griffin, who edged out St. Thomas More's Chael Thorn by 0.04 seconds to take the 100 dash with a time of 11.42 seconds, and also placed first in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 0.50 inches.
The Broncs added four second-place finishes and four third-places finishes to help push them to the top of the standings.
Nipping at Belle Fourche's heels, Custer ended the regional meet in a close second. Its relay teams, comprised of Daniel Sedlacek, Gage Tennyson, Jace Kelley, Blake Boyster, Mikael Grace, Sterling Sword amd Miles Ellman dominated their respective events, winning the 4x100 (44.19), 4x200 (1:34.58), 4x400 (3:36.78) and 1600 sprint medley (3:45.56).
Grace also claimed the 110 hurdles (15.58), while Kaleb Wragge placed first in the 800 (2:04.68).
Despite his runner-up finish in the 100, Thorn recovered and led a third-place STM squad by winning the 200 (22.83) and 400 (50.58). Cavaliers teammate Winston Prill also took the pole vault (11 feet, 3 inches).
Conrad Barrozo, who placed third in the 100 hurdles, came back and won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.79 seconds for Rapid City Christian, which came in fourth. Trace Trainer also won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.
Marcus Harkless earned Hot Springs' two victories, earning first place in the shot put (47 feet) and discus (147 feet).
Lead-Deadwood's James Pierce took home the triple jump title with a leap of 42 feet, 0.25 inches.
GIRLS
Kellyn Kortemeyer earned titles in the shot put (48 feet, 10.75 inches) and discus (120 feet, 4 inches), while Ramsey Karim won the 400 (1:02.15) and ran in the winning 4x400 (4:10.94) relay, as the Custer girls track and field team claimed the Region 8A championship with a 17-point victory over Belle Fourche.
Adding to the Wildcats' wins, Brit Wheeler placed first in the 800 (2:29.21), Anna Lewis claimed the 300 hurdles (48.32) and Josey Wahlstrom won the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches.
For the runner-up Broncs, Bella Jensen led the way with first-place performances in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and triple jump (33 feet, 5 inches), while Allison Hayes took home the 3200 with a time of 13:13.30.
The Wathen trio of Hailey, Macey and Sydney helped third-place Hill City to victories in the 4x100 (51.97) and 4x200 (1:47.91), and Jazzla Hutto gave the Rangers points by taking the 1600 in 5:42.25.
Jaylen Nachtigall and Carlie Deboer aided in Hot Springs' fourth-place performance, with wins in the 100 hurdles (16.31) and high jump (4 feet, 9 inches), respectively.
Rapid City Christian finished second-to-last on the day but got a big win from Tori Altstiel, who beat St. Thomas More's Haleigh Timmer 0.10 seconds to claim the 100. The Comets senior also placed first in 200 with a time of 27.11.
