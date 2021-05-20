Sawyer Clarkson breaks meet record as Belle Fourche boys win 8A title; Custer girls place 1st

After already claiming the 1600-meter run by nearly eight seconds with a time of 4:47.52, Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson went back out onto the track at Lyle Hare Stadium and tried to do it again, this time doubling the distance.

Competing in his second race of the day, the sophomore was even more impressive, finishing the 3200 in 9:41.96, breaking the meet record.

His performances gave him two titles Thursday, as the Broncs stormed their way to the Region 8A championship on the campus of Black Hills State University, topping runner-up Custer by 13.5 points.

Belle Fourche's only other event wins came from junior Aiden Griffin, who edged out St. Thomas More's Chael Thorn by 0.04 seconds to take the 100 dash with a time of 11.42 seconds, and also placed first in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 0.50 inches.

The Broncs added four second-place finishes and four third-places finishes to help push them to the top of the standings.