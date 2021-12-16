Sayler’s 37 powers White River boys to LNI 1st round win over RC Christian

Before White River broke away from Rapid City Christian on Thursday, Joe Sayler kept his team locked in a first-half battle.

The junior guard tallied the first 13 points for the Tigers to keep the game within five through the opening 10 minutes as the Comets benefited from inside shooting and rebounding.

Then Dylan Marshall got hot and sparked an 11-0 run for White River to end the first half, and that momentum carried over into the second as Marshall and Sayler knocked down shots against a dormant RC Christian squad en route to a 65-52 win in the first round of the Oceti Sakowin bracket at the Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena.

“We were still trying to figure out the zone,” Sayler said. “They’re a good team, and we were still working together, trying to find ways, and I think towards the end of the first half we started to find what was working and stuck to it.”

Sayler finished with a game-high 37 points on 11-of-21 shooting and hit five 3-pointers for the Tigers (2-0), while Marshall collected 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

“Joe can score whenever. He can just go whenever he wants. He’s very tough to guard,” White River head coach Eldon Marshall said. “Dylan’s really worked on becoming a better shooter. He can get in the paint and that pullup is pretty solid.”

Carson Glassbrenner paced the Comets (2-1) with 12 points, including 10 in the first half, on 6-of-14 shooting, while Wilson Kieffer added seven points.

“As disappointed as we are, we really expected to compete a little bit better with White River,” RC Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “We have to remind ourselves (the season) is a marathon, not a sprint. We’ll take away a lot of things from this game that hopefully will help us the rest of this tournament and down the road.”

Glassbrenner notched two buckets off offensive rebounds in the first half. He then tallied two baskets on a 6-0 run for the Comets, the other coming from Sam Fischer (five points) on a fastbreak layup off a steal and dish by Trace Trainor (two points), for an 13-8 lead.

“I think we were able to get the ball inside pretty effectively,” Courtney said. “Carson Glassbrenner, I thought, had a good first half for us, kept us in it offensively.”

Marshall got on the scoreboard with less than six minutes to play in the first half with a go-ahead 3-pointer that began the Tigers’ big run, a 15-2 stretch, to take a 26-17 lead into the break.

“Defensively I thought we settled in a little better,” Eldon Marshall said. “We did a better job of keeping guys in front of us and rotating as a group, and communicating as a group and making it hard for them.”

Sayler and Marshall collected the first dozen points for White River to start the second half, outscoring RC Christian by seven, before Sayler’s corner 3 on a foul and converted and-one play made it a 21-point contest, 51-30, later in the frame with 8:39 to play.

Sayler’s next bucket, a 3-pointer, put him up over 30. With 2:10 left he put the finishing touches on his standout performance with a two-handed dunk on a fast break.

“It’s good to see the first one go in,” Sayler said. “After I hit a couple and we started going I knew it was going to be fun after that.”

The Tigers outscored the Comets 39-23 through 14 minutes of the second half before RC Christian subs ended the game on a 12-0 run.

“We went stagnant on offense. A lot of standing around,” Courtney said. “Didn’t have a lot of movement and cuts. Against a team like White River that plays such good pressure defense, you can’t be stagnant.”

White River, the top seed in the Oceti Sakowin draw, will play No. 4 Red Cloud in the semifinals Friday, while No. 8 Rapid City Christian will face No. 5 Tiospa Zina in the first consolation round Friday.

“This was a good test for us to see where we’re at defensively and offensively,” Sayler said. “I think it was a good start to the tournament, and we’ve just got to continue building on this.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

