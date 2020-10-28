Scare in the Square is Saturday

Both events are free to attend. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square where they may pick up a map of participating Downtown businesses at the corner of Sixth and Main streets.

“This year, more than any other, we need the escape that Halloween brings,” said Domico Rodriguez, Executive Director of Main Street Square. “Children love walking up and down the streets collecting candy in costume, while parents have the opportunity to explore a variety of shops in our vibrant downtown.”

Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day. Crossing guards will be assisting with the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, but attendees are asked to cross the streets with care.

For more information on Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Scare in the Square, visit mainstreetsquare.org, call 605.716.7979.