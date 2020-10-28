Scare in the Square is Saturday

Main Street Square is hosting the annual Scare in the Square event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Scare in the Square is held in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat.
Scare in the Square will feature family fun, including the Kidz Zone, a photo opportunity with the giant black cat or the photo booth at the Rapid City Journal, and visit vendors.
Visit participating businesses for candy and other treats during the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s 10th annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat from noon to 2 p.m.
Participating businesses Include:
- Affordable Computing
- The Hotel Alex Johnson
- Alternative Fuel
- Armadillos Ice Cream
- Black Hills Escape Rooms
- Black Hills Vinyl
- Elks Theatre
- Firehouse Brewing Co.
- Firehouse Winery
- Heartfelt Embroidery
- Heroes Magic & Sports
- Cards, Mary’s Mountain Cookies
- Michael’s Men’s Wear, Mitzi’s Bookstore
- Mystique Edge
- Neugebauer’s Jewelry Design & Service
- Prairie Edge,
- ¿Que Pasa? Cantina
- Rapid City Journal
- Roam N’ Around
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- St. Joe Antiques Mall
- Storyteller Comics & Games
- Tinder Box
- Who’s Toy
- Who’s Hobby
- Participating Downtown businesses will be identified with a Downtown Trick-or-Treat participant flier in their store windows. A list of participating businesses will also be available online at MainStreetSquare.org.
Both events are free to attend. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square where they may pick up a map of participating Downtown businesses at the corner of Sixth and Main streets.
“This year, more than any other, we need the escape that Halloween brings,” said Domico Rodriguez, Executive Director of Main Street Square. “Children love walking up and down the streets collecting candy in costume, while parents have the opportunity to explore a variety of shops in our vibrant downtown.”
Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day. Crossing guards will be assisting with the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, but attendees are asked to cross the streets with care.
For more information on Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Scare in the Square, visit mainstreetsquare.org, call 605.716.7979.
