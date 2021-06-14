 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scenic Volunteer Fire Department stops wildland fire Saturday
alert top story

Scenic Volunteer Fire Department stops wildland fire Saturday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
6-14-2021 Scenic -1.jpg

The Scenic Volunteer Fire Department stopped a wildfire Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Scenic Volunteer Fire Department

The Scenic Volunteer Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in the 17000 block of East Highway 44 Scenic on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer firefighters, hampered by drought-stressed vegetation, 90-plus degree temperatures and low relative humidity, were able to contain the fire to 25 acres, preventing the fire from further destroying valuable pasture and ranching equipment.

Charles Maude, Chief of the Scenic VFD, reminds travelers, residents and users of our grasslands to be extra cautious during dry conditions.

“Everyone using, recreating and traveling in our grasslands needs to be on guard and make an effort to not create any source of ignition” Maude said. “Fortunately, we were able to scramble 10 fire apparatus on this fire. The community really pulled together and stopped this from becoming worse. I really appreciate the teamwork demonstrated today and the ongoing support, we could not do this without it.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 9
Local

Your Two Cents for June 9

It seems to me that if Central States Fair wants more money then raising ticket prices or getting some of the vision funds from sales tax are …

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News