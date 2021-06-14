Scenic Volunteer Fire Department stops wildland fire Saturday

Volunteer firefighters, hampered by drought-stressed vegetation, 90-plus degree temperatures and low relative humidity, were able to contain the fire to 25 acres, preventing the fire from further destroying valuable pasture and ranching equipment.

“Everyone using, recreating and traveling in our grasslands needs to be on guard and make an effort to not create any source of ignition” Maude said. “Fortunately, we were able to scramble 10 fire apparatus on this fire. The community really pulled together and stopped this from becoming worse. I really appreciate the teamwork demonstrated today and the ongoing support, we could not do this without it.”