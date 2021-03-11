Schaefer is 8th in NCAA pentathlon for All-America honors

Augustana sophomore and Rapid City Stevens graduate Elizabeth Schaefer earned All-America honors by placing eighth in the pentathlon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Schaefer finished the five events scoring 3,682 points.
Schaefer opened the day in the 60-meter hurdles, where she placed eighth in 8.91 seconds, good for 929 points. In the second event, the high jump, she placed sixth with a jump of 5 feet, 4 ½, gaining 783 points.
In the third event, Schaefer claimed a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 34-1¼, giving her 555 points. In the fourth event of the day, the long jump, she jumped to a ninth-place finish in 17-2¾ for 628 points.
In the final event of the pentathlon, the 800, Schaefer ran a new personal best of 2:25.43 to give her 751 points enroute to the All-America accolade.
Also competing on Thursday was Augustana junior Tyl Woelber in the heptathlon. Four of the seven events were completed on the meet’s opening day with the remaining events going Friday. Woelber completes day one in second place with 3,003 points.
The remainder of the Viking squad will compete Friday, starting with the remainder of the heptathlon.
Savwell places 11th for BHSU in weight throw
Black Hills State sophomore Kayla Savwell finished in 11th place in the weight throw Thursday at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and field Championships.
Savwell, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion in the event, finished with a best toss of 17.92 meters or 58 feet, 9½ inches.
Savwell is one of five BHSU athletes competing in the three-day meet. She will lead things off on Friday in the shot put at 3 p.m. with a qualifying mark of 14.48m. Currently, Sawvell is ranked 12th of 13 competitors.
Also for BHSU, Xiomara Robinson will take to the track in the women's mile at 6 p.m.. Robinson will be competing in heat two and qualified with a mile time of 4:52.04 and is ranked 9th out of 13 competitors. The distance medley relay will wrap up competition for the Yellow Jackets on Friday and will also round out competition on the weekend for BHSU at 7:45 p.m. The relay will be run by Robinson, Ruby Lindquist, Taylor Lundquist and Mikayla Tracy. The relay qualified with a time of 11:40.20 and is ranked 8th out of 10 teams.
BHSU softball drops two to Adams State
The Black Hills State softball team fell 11-5 and 13-5 to Adams State Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-7 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC
Crystal Amaral started game one, tossing six innings and striking out six. At the plate, she combined to go 4-5 with a double and a home run, driving in three over both games.
Baileigh Hubbard went 2-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Bell Luebken went 2-6 with a double, a run scored and a walk.
In the second game,n Gianna Haley had two hits and two RBI, Amaral added two hits and one run knocked in on a solo home run Bailey Hubbard knocked in a pair of runs.
Breanne Henrickson took the loss, giving up 12 hits and 12 runs in three innings.
The Yellow Jackets return to the field on Friday with games at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to finish their four-game set.