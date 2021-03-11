Schaefer is 8th in NCAA pentathlon for All-America honors

Savwell is one of five BHSU athletes competing in the three-day meet. She will lead things off on Friday in the shot put at 3 p.m. with a qualifying mark of 14.48m. Currently, Sawvell is ranked 12th of 13 competitors.

Also for BHSU, Xiomara Robinson will take to the track in the women's mile at 6 p.m.. Robinson will be competing in heat two and qualified with a mile time of 4:52.04 and is ranked 9th out of 13 competitors. The distance medley relay will wrap up competition for the Yellow Jackets on Friday and will also round out competition on the weekend for BHSU at 7:45 p.m. The relay will be run by Robinson, Ruby Lindquist, Taylor Lundquist and Mikayla Tracy. The relay qualified with a time of 11:40.20 and is ranked 8th out of 10 teams.