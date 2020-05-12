Schauer wins Spirit of Su Award

Schauer scored 1,043 points over five years of playing varsity basketball for the Lady Longhorns. Faith went 109-13 during those five seasons and lost only once on its home floor during that stretch. Academically, Schauer is a straight A student. On the basketball court, she’s the school record holder for 3-point field goals made, a three-time all-Little Moreau Conference selection and the MVP of the West River Invitational tournament in 2019.

The Spirit of Su Award, however, is about more than numbers and win-loss records. The award is about leadership and character, too. Those intangibles could be Schauer’s most admirable traits. She has a way of making everyone around her feel at ease while also inspiring confidence in them.

“Sydnie leads through encouragement and example,” said Carmichael, who just completed his 25th year as head girls basketball coach at Faith. “She’s the hardest worker out there on the floor in practice and in games. She’s very confident, and that rubs off on her teammates. They see she believes how good a team can be.”

Though Schauer said Spirit of Su is an award she hoped she’d one day win, she points out individual awards – particularly one traditionally given at a state tournament – are the result of a team playing well.