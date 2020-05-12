Schauer wins Spirit of Su Award

Surprise and a touch of stunned silence crossed the face of Sydnie Schauer when Jo Auch stepped out to present her with the 2020 Spirit of Su Award on Tuesday on the floor of the Faith Community Center where the Faith senior had played many of her basketball games.
Banners cover the walls of community center, including those of Luke Enos and Jeremy Samuelson, both winners of the Spirit of Su Award.
“When I was a little girl, I remember Luke and Jeremy getting this award. I had no idea what it was,” Schauer said. “My dad was still coaching, so I asked him, and he told me it’s an award for an outstanding athlete that shows character and sportsmanship. But it’s more than just athletics; it’s for being a good person and leading your team.”
Soon, Schauer will have her banner to add to the storied history of basketball. Moving forward, she’ll be the first girls basketball player to win the coveted award, which is named in honor of the late SuAnne Big Crow, a dynamo of a basketball player at Pine Ridge who was killed in a car accident in 1992 traveling to the Miss Basketball banquet.
“She takes a great deal of pride in everything she does,” Faith coach Bryan Carmichael said Tuesday after the award ceremony. “She wants to be good at everything she does.
“She tries to lift her teammates up and always put team ahead of self. She’s just an all-around good person.”
Schauer scored 1,043 points over five years of playing varsity basketball for the Lady Longhorns. Faith went 109-13 during those five seasons and lost only once on its home floor during that stretch. Academically, Schauer is a straight A student. On the basketball court, she’s the school record holder for 3-point field goals made, a three-time all-Little Moreau Conference selection and the MVP of the West River Invitational tournament in 2019.
The Spirit of Su Award, however, is about more than numbers and win-loss records. The award is about leadership and character, too. Those intangibles could be Schauer’s most admirable traits. She has a way of making everyone around her feel at ease while also inspiring confidence in them.
“Sydnie leads through encouragement and example,” said Carmichael, who just completed his 25th year as head girls basketball coach at Faith. “She’s the hardest worker out there on the floor in practice and in games. She’s very confident, and that rubs off on her teammates. They see she believes how good a team can be.”
Though Schauer said Spirit of Su is an award she hoped she’d one day win, she points out individual awards – particularly one traditionally given at a state tournament – are the result of a team playing well.
“It’s not just me. I’m not the one that puts on the show,” Schauer said. “For me, the team comes first in everything. I don’t care about my own stats. I don’t care who has the most points, who has the most assists. Everyone contributes to this.”
Schauer, who played in three state Class B girls tournaments, is one of six senior student-athletes named winners Tuesday of the Spirit of Su Award following the 2019-20 season. All six were a part of teams that qualified for their respective state basketball tournaments, only to see them postponed and eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the U.S.
The ending to Schauer’s senior season is bittersweet. Faith advanced to the championship semifinals for the first time in her three trips to state before the tournament was called.
“I have a heavy heart about the fact I didn’t get to complete my senior season,” said Schauer, who will play next year for Dickinson State, N.D. “But everything happens for a reason.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.