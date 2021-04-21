Schlabach signs to play at the University of Northwestern

Sam Schlabach is looking to play alongside his brother Zane again this fall.
The Rapid City Christian senior and Class 9AA all-state linebacker, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to compete at the University of Northwestern, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minn. His brother, Zane, signed to compete with the Eagles in 2019.
"I visited a couple other schools, but I just loved the atmosphere at the University of Northwestern," he said. "The coaches are awesome, and I met a lot of players since my brother goes there. They seemed like really cool guys."
In the first 10 games for the Comets this past season from the middle linebacker position, Schlabach finished with 169 total tackles — 128 solo stops and 41 assisted tackles. He had 11 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. His 169 tackles ranked him seventh in the country according to Maxpreps.com.
Offensively, Schlabach completed 97-of-182 passes for 1,437 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran the football 124 times for 877 yards and 14 scores.
At the University of Northwestern, plans are to put him at the outside linebacker position, a position he hasn't played since his freshman year of high school.
"It will be different switching to that position," he said. "I'm not really built like a typical middle linebacker (6-foot-2, 180 pounds). I guess they thought it was the natural position for me."
Although Rapid City Christian is moving up to 11-man this fall, Schlabach will get his first taste of that game with the Eagles.
"It is still football. I think I can handle it," he said of playing 11-man in college. "Strength training, just getting quicker and stronger, will be really important to jumping to the next level. There is a different speed. My brother told me at his first practice he was shocked by the difference in the game."
Schlabach plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Northwestern.