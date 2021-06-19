Schofield 1st South Dakotan to win saddle bronc nat'l championship in 13 years

The College National Champion saddle bronc rider belongs to a South Dakota bronc rider again, the first since Black Hills State’s Chuck Schmidt won earned the honor in 2008, as Philip’s Dylan Schofield claimed the gold buckle in Casper Wyoming on Saturday night.
Heading into the championship short go, Wall’s Cash Wilson (Clarendon College) held the overall lead while Schofield (Western Texas College) came in 2nd in overall standings. Neither were those high positions all too unusual as both cowboys have compiled impressive resumes as Wilson won the high school national title in 2018 and is a three-time South Dakota high school champion, and Schofield was a reserve high school champion in 2015.
And Wilson’s chances looked good when he drew a Vold Rodeo horse with a pretty solid history of 80-point rides.
It was not to be as Wilson failed to cover on his last trip out of the chute. Schofield, meanwhile, shone in his final run, spurring Frontier Rodeo’s Popsicle to 84.5 points in a performance good enough to win both the short round and the average.
He became a College National champion as well.
“That horse was pretty outstanding tonight and I’m thankful for that as it gave me a good opportunity to put a good spur ride on him and take advantage of having a good horse,” Schofield said. "Honestly, I probably haven’t rode this good since my freshman year in high school.”
Schofield credited an equipment change and a bit of good luck for his national title.
"I got a brand new saddle, and it’s all setup right and it’s been feeling amazing. I’ve been placing about everywhere I’ve been. As for Cash (who fell to 7th overall), I know him and felt bad, but he’s got to let me have one once in a while,” Schofield added with a chuckle.
Schofield wasn’t the only South Dakotan earning a national title on Saturday. Jill Donnelly of Elk Point (Cochise College) won the goat tying event off preliminary short go results. Spearfish's Rickie Engesser (Tarleton College) qualified for the short go and finished 11th overall.
A couple of other South Dakotans, both of whom rodeo for Glen Lammers's Black Hills State rodeo team, finished strongly as well.
Courtney Peters of Oelrichs closed out her BHSU career and first-time appearance as a reserve national champion with a 2nd place finish behind Idaho State’s Zoie Bedke in breakaway roping. Peter’s short go time of 3.2-seconds contributed to a second in the average.
Bison's Collin Palmer completed his BHSU career with a 4th place finish in tie-down roping. Palmer’s 13.3-second run in the short was the fourth quickest time of the round and resulted in a 4th in the average as well.
The Yellow Jackets' Emilee Pauley of Wall qualified for the short go also and finished up 11th in the final standings.
In team roping, the Gillette College duo of Jon Peterson (Belle Fourche) and Trae Smith missed their steer and finished 7th overall while Bodie Mattson (Gillette) and Cody Lansing (Casper College) came up empty as well and finished 12th.