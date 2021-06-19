Schofield 1st South Dakotan to win saddle bronc nat'l championship in 13 years

Schofield credited an equipment change and a bit of good luck for his national title.

"I got a brand new saddle, and it’s all setup right and it’s been feeling amazing. I’ve been placing about everywhere I’ve been. As for Cash (who fell to 7th overall), I know him and felt bad, but he’s got to let me have one once in a while,” Schofield added with a chuckle.

Schofield wasn’t the only South Dakotan earning a national title on Saturday. Jill Donnelly of Elk Point (Cochise College) won the goat tying event off preliminary short go results. Spearfish's Rickie Engesser (Tarleton College) qualified for the short go and finished 11th overall.

A couple of other South Dakotans, both of whom rodeo for Glen Lammers's Black Hills State rodeo team, finished strongly as well.

Courtney Peters of Oelrichs closed out her BHSU career and first-time appearance as a reserve national champion with a 2nd place finish behind Idaho State’s Zoie Bedke in breakaway roping. Peter’s short go time of 3.2-seconds contributed to a second in the average.

Bison's Collin Palmer completed his BHSU career with a 4th place finish in tie-down roping. Palmer’s 13.3-second run in the short was the fourth quickest time of the round and resulted in a 4th in the average as well.