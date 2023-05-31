Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To allow candidates for office a chance to clearly and concisely address some of the issues facing Rapid City schools, the Rapid City Journal reached out to all five School Board candidates with the same set of five questions. The candidates each had two weeks to respond and were given a limit of 200 words per question.

Below, you’ll find their unedited answers (except for very minor changes made to comply with AP style and word count). The answers are entirely the words and opinions of the candidates, sent to the Rapid City Journal via email.

The Journal does not endorse any of the answers provided but has provided all of the unedited answers to inform the residents of Rapid City and give them the information needed to understand the candidates’ views and to make an informed decision.

All answers from those candidates who responded are provided below in the order each appears on the ballot.

Gerald Harvey, candidate for Area 4, told the Journal he would not respond due to a recent Journal article covering his past tweets and legal troubles that he felt misrepresented him.

Why should Rapid City residents vote for you?

Karen Woods (Area 4): I bring experience of serving on multiple school boards, an understanding of school budgets and what our district needs, as well as a focus on every child in our school system receiving a solid education.

Amy Sazue (Area 4): Rapid City residents should vote for me because I am an active and engaged mother of 4 who is invested in our community, our schools, and our young people. I am a current volunteer in Rapid City Area Schools and am an active participant in my own children’s education at Knollwood and Central High School. Professionally, I have dedicated the last 15 years of my life to improving the lives of young people and families that I have worked with. My time in the field of education has been spent completely in Rapid City with the children and families here, I even did my student teaching in RCAS. This community and the young people in it are important to me and I contribute my own time to supporting youth and collaborating with others on solutions to create pathways to success for each and every student. I have served on the Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee, Indigenous Education Task Force, the last and current strategic planning groups for RCAS, and the Student Needs Task Force. I am an involved community member and have great partnerships and relationships in Rapid City, both in the educational sector and across the community.

Walter Swan Jr. (Area 4): I would bring a lifetime of education experience to the board. I worked in the District as a teacher, coach, and dean of students before working around the country as an assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. I have experience with just about all aspects of school planning, including school construction. For example, I helped plan the remodeling of General Beadle Elementary here in Area 4 when I was dean of students.

I also think I can help bring a calm and rational approach to the board. Ultimately, we all want what’s best for our kids. Leading sometimes requires making hard decisions, and people will not always agree, but I can pledge to listen to everyone and try to work with the rest of the board to make the best decisions possible. I want to help create a board that students, educators, and our community can depend on for good decisions.

Christine Stephenson (Area 5): Rapid City residents should vote for me because I have experience serving this district with reasoned, focused leadership. I served on the board from 2017-2020, and school district staff and families know me to be a public servant devoted to improving student achievement.

I have worked for 15 years in Rapid City as a pediatric physical therapist, and I am a parent of two students who are (or will be soon – my youngest enters kindergarten this fall) educated in the district. I know how important quality public schools are for most families in Rapid City. None of us raises our children in a bubble – my husband and I rely on this district to help us raise our kids to be responsible adults, and we respect the expertise of its staff.

When they vote for me, Rapid City residents can be confident that they are selecting a passionate and experienced leader who will prioritize success for our students, support for our staff, and collaboration with our community.

Paul Lloyd (Area 5): I bring the strength of my experience to the Board for the benefit of the RCAS District. My qualifications include a background in education, business, ministry, and in social services. I understand the challenges of closing the achievement gap, the role of classroom dynamics, the importance of giving value for the education dollars spent, and the need for a positive working and learning environment. I will bring positive changes to the RCAS District that will help our students achieve higher academic scores. A one-track system does not offer enough opportunity for all students to prosper. We should put more emphasis on vocational training in auto mechanics, plumbing, and other trade skills that would benefit many of our students. Our District should utilize methods and programs that ensure our students receive the foundational education that is the building block of success.

What is your primary motivation to run for Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education?

Woods: Children are struggling, particularly in reading and I want to work to improve that, so our students read at or above their grade level. I have grandchildren in our school district so I want to focus on how we can improve to meet our children’s educational needs.

Sazue: My four children have taught me that every child receives information differently, has different motivations, and needs different supports to be successful. All children deserve to be seen this way. My daughter is graduating this year and the journey getting her here has taught me that we, as a district, are not adequately meeting the needs of all of our students. We need as many youth prepared to join society and the workforce with skill, education, and experience. In a fast changing world and growing community, our district is tasked with fostering an environment of safety, inclusivity, and achievement for all children, families, and educators and this requires breaking from the status quo. Our youth deserve leadership that will create opportunities and pathways for them through exploring innovative ideas and building strategic relationships. The academic achievement gap that exists between American Indian youth in our district must be addressed and is one of the primary reasons I am running. All of our kids need to find success. The Indigenous Education Task Force of RCAS examined data that confirms we have work to do and I would love to be part of generating solutions to those disparities.

Swan: I grew up in Rapid City and attended Horace Mann, North Middle School, and Central High School. Now I own a business here with my two sons (Hesapa Enterprises), and I have grandchildren who will soon attend Rapid City’s public schools. Rapid City is my home, and I want to see our kids and our community succeed.

I personally know the power of education to open doors and create opportunities. My time in Rapid City’s schools prepared me to get my education degree from Black Hills State, and I was able to get my masters in school administration from Penn State while also working in Rapid City Area Schools. This opened doors for me to work as an administrator around the country. Now I have the chance to use all the experience I accumulated to ensure that all the kids in our community have the same opportunities I did.

Stephenson: I believe that public schools are the foundation of a strong community. We all invest in public education when we pay our taxes; I see my service on the board as my investment of time to strengthen our community.

Lloyd: Our School District has 50% of our schools scoring below the state average in English Language Arts, math and science. We rank 22.5 on college preparedness according to US News and we have a 68% graduation rate. Our district was trending downward before the Covid impact. The school closings only worsened the situation. These statistics should concern all of us. I am running to bring positive strategies to focus on basic educational skills which students will need in order to be competitive in the job market.

What is the most pressing issue the district is facing and how will you address it?

Woods: The most pressing issue is to increase our student’s aptitude scores. This will be something I would like to address as a member of the board. In addition, we also need to address the shortcomings of our school buildings. Together we will need to evaluate how best to address these issues.

Sazue: The most pressing issue the district is facing now is the departure of so many credentialed and skilled teachers. Our schools cannot function without teachers and we need to support the teachers and support staff who keep our schools running every day. I think the first step would be to gather data so we have a base understanding of the reasons that teachers are leaving. Exit interviews are one way to capture data directly from the source, either written exit interviews or even in person. I know they are optional at this time, but making a concentrated effort to gather data from them would be helpful. Examining that data and making a plan to address issues that emerge as themes, whether it is more professional development, better pay, etc. I cannot pretend to know what teachers need and want and think that it is important that we ask them in a meaningful way and then take action on what we learn.

Swan: I will narrow it down to two issues – facilities and staffing. Both are needed to have good schools.

We have already had staffing shortages across the District. Many paraprofessional, bus driver, and support positions went unfilled last year. There is also a statewide and nationwide teacher shortage right now that could make it hard for us get a certified teacher in front of every classroom. The amount of money we have is limited, so we have to do other things to make our schools an environment that people want to work in. Making sure school employees are heard and feel valued can go a long way.

Facilities have also been an issue for quite some time. Most of our schools were built more than 60 years ago and some are in very rough shape. As a community, we have not passed a bond to build new schools in around 50 years. I don’t know just what a bond proposal would look like, but I look forward to having the conversations to figure it out. I think we owe it to our kids and our community to put forward another proposal.

Stephenson: I see staff recruitment and retention as the primary issue facing the district. We have openings district-wide: from construction and engineering teachers to bus drivers to paraprofessionals. We struggle more every year to fill these openings, and we are losing the employees we already have.

While the school board can’t magically increase our operating budget (that is up to the state legislature and its funding formula), we can make sure that policies are in place that support staff. I have spoken to several teachers who have left the district in recent years. They didn’t leave because of money…they left because they didn’t feel supported. We need to create a culture of respect and support for all our staff. And when employees leave the district, we need to do exit interviews so that we know why they are leaving.

Lloyd: The test scores and the many students who are leaving the RCAS system before graduation. The job market is much more complex than in the past. There is not only local or state competition but national and international competition as well. I want to see the students of Rapid City be prepared to enter the job market and be able to build a successful life for themselves and their families. First, I will promote a return to proven teaching methods. Second, the issue of behavioral disturbances in the classroom needs to be addressed. Third, there are many students in our RCAS whose gifts and talents lie in the vocational area. There needs to be an honoring of those students and a reinvestment in Vocational training.

What do you hope to do differently than previous school boards?

Woods: As a school board member, I will be well informed about the issues and needs of our students. We need to work together as board members, administrators, teachers, and parents. We are all in this together to educate the children in our community.

Sazue: I would like to encourage the board and district as a whole to communicate more and use methods that reach as many community members and families as we can. We need to do a better job of listening to the children and their families about ways to meet their needs within the realm of education and we include the voices of the community in decision making, within reason. I recognize that all parents/ families might not be experts in education but many are experts on their own children and I think they should have the opportunity to share that with teachers and administrators. Communication with the community could be improved to ensure that decisions that are made within the school system are understood and supported by the community.

Swan: I am interested in collaboration, collegiality, and keeping the focus on our students. The board needs to be partners with all the stakeholders in our district – students, parents, administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, bus drivers, food service workers, and more – as we try to make our district better.

I also hope to work collaboratively to create a vision for the future of Rapid City Area Schools that can be embraced by a critical mass in the community. At some point, we have to stop kicking the can down the road.

Stephenson: Since I left the board in 2020, public education, and board service, has become much more politicized and divisive than it was during my service. I would work hard to return the board to an entity that is focused on what matters most: producing high school graduates who are capable of being responsible adults. This means ignoring some of the hot-button topics that adults like to fight about. Every decision the board makes, and every discussion it has on the dais, needs to be undertaken with student outcomes in mind. I would also advocate the board make explicit in the district’s strategic plan the goal of reducing the achievement gap between Native and non-Native kids. We need to do everything we can to improve Native student outcomes. This is not just better for indigenous kids and their families – it’s better for all of us.

Lloyd: To work with the School Board to stay focused on the educational needs of the students to prepare them for their life beyond public school. This should be the main goal of the Board’s mission and I will continue to focus on that goal. The current board has made positive steps in the management of the district finances by preserving Capital Outlay funds for buildings and maintenance and having the CFO and Operations Officer report directly to the Board. I will strive to keep the management of district funds responsible and transparent.

If elected, you will oversee the implementation of the controversial new social studies standards. What will be your mindset approaching the implementation?

Woods: After studying and reviewing the contents of the 179-page New Social Studies Standards I find it very interesting the items that will be included for children to learn and study. I looked at the many items in American and World history, Civics, American Government, Geography and Economics. Children should be offered all these classes. Implementation needs to be accomplished by the 2025 school year. I’m looking forward to achieving this implementation. All our children need to know the history of their country.

Sazue: I would approach the implementation of the social studies standards with my focus on how to support staff and teachers.

Swan: I think the adoption of the new social studies content standards was a big mistake. Our South Dakota educators were excluded from the process and overwhelmingly opposed them. Stuff like that makes it hard for us to keep teachers in the state and in the profession. Hopefully the legislature does something about the standards next session, and I would encourage our legislators and state leaders to do so.

If the standards stay in place, our District does not have much option other than to try to implement them. Many of the teachers in our District have said that teaching everything in the proposed standards would be practically impossible, so I will be curious to see what guidance comes down from the State Department of Education and what other Districts in the State are doing. Ultimately, I want to support the teachers in our District who have to do the real work of implementing these in their classrooms.

Stephenson: The social studies standards were adopted by the state despite the protests of most South Dakota teachers and administrators. While the district does not have a choice in implementing these standards, the board does have a responsibility to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. I will support teachers in implementing these standards, but I will not vote to spend taxpayer dollars on expensive curriculums that out-of-state companies might try to sell us.

Lloyd: The new Standards have been adopted and will now move to the implementation phase. Training and resources will be provided to assist teachers in this transition time. As a Board member I will try to make the transition as smooth as possible for the teachers and students. I believe that much of the anxiety over the standards will dissipate once teachers become familiar with them and take part in the professional development programs that will ease the transition.

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education election will take place Tuesday, June 6.