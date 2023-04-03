Due to a massive snow storm hitting the region this week, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will meet virtually for Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Viewers can watch the meeting live on the RCAS YouTube page and those wishing to participate in the open forum may do so via Zoom by finding the link on the RCAS Board of Education April 4 meeting webpage. More information can be found on the RCAS Facebook page.

During the meeting, Board members will conduct their second reading of the revised library resource management process. This procedure outlines how school library books are added to a school's library and how potentially problematic resources are contested and subsequently removed from a school library.

Unlike previous revisions, the newest revision includes language that would remove the contested library resource from a school library during the monthslong review process.

There is no restriction on how many times a library resource may be contested which would allow someone to repeatedly contest resources—effectively banning them.

Board Member Michael Birkeland first expressed concern about the omission of a time limitation during the first reading to which both board President Kate Thomas and district Superintendent Nicole Swigart agreed.

"There could be wording that says a certain amount of time has to pass before it can be challenged again," Thomas said during the meeting. "Maybe that was faulty and should be revisited."

Despite some books being listed as materials that the district owns, it does not mean students have access to them, Swigart said during the first reading. There are separate rooms in school libraries that contain teaching resources and books deemed only necessary for teachers. Additionally, if a parent or guardian wishes that their child not have access to certain library materials they may do so.

Along with much of the district, Swigart is taking time off for Spring break and will not be present for Tuesday's meeting according to RCAS Community Relations Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer.

The Journal reached out to President Thomas for comment as to why there was no time limitation added before the second revision and did not hear back. Time between previous policy revisions have ranged from 3-9 years.

If a majority of board members vote to pass the revision it will be implemented.