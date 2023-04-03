Related to this story

RCAS Board cancels meeting

RCAS Board cancels meeting

Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education canceled its Tuesday study session meeting due to a lack of quorum. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Naturally forming cubic ice created in lab, could be first step in understanding cyro-freezing