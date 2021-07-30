School of Beats training future deejays

Mixing music to get a crowd dancing is part of the curriculum at School for Beats. Boys are learning to become deejays in the newest “fun with a purpose” program at The Club for Boys.
School of Beats uses cutting-edge curriculum to teach the art and science of deejaying and music production. The Club for Boys introduced School of Beats June 1. It’s part of the Club’s Older Boys Program for members ages 12 to 17. The Older Boys Program provides opportunities to learn job skills so teen club members are better prepared for the future.
While the School of Beats is helping teens try out a potential career, it’s also building their confidence.
“This program was brought in to attract boys because of their love of music. We wanted to give them the opportunity to not only listen to music, but to mix and create music as a form of creativity and self-expression,” said Stephen Tafoya, director of the Older Boys Program. “You know this is going to be an outlet for them. You know they have this potential. … The kids become the star of it, the person who plays the music.”
“A couple of years ago, I came across School of Beats. I was curious about it. I felt like this would be a high-interest program for the boys we serve in the Older Boys Program,” Tafoya said.
In May, Tafoya traveled to Colorado to learn more about School of Beats, which was created by professional deejay Walt White.
“He plays in clubs all across Denver. He’s a sound engineer who helps set up concerts,” Tafoya said. “His whole goal (in School of Beats) is to engage youth through the music they listen to.”
White trains teachers and after-school program leaders so they can take the program back to the teens they work with, Tafoya said.
“He provides (training) on how to do what he would, selecting good songs and mixing them so kids have the skills to deejay for a school dance or concert or some kind of event,” he said.
School of Beats uses elements of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics), which the Club for Boys incorporates in all its programs.
“They’re seeing the mathematics of the music,” Tafoya said. “A lot of kids want to try technology, but it’s always a small group of kids that want to dissect it more.”
Boys are mentored one or two at a time as they master the equipment and technology, and they can learn at their own pace.
“We’ll show them the basics. Really, we’re trying to find the kids that want to actually learn the skills of what a performance deejay does. Those boys, we’ll take longer and show them next-step skills,” Tafoya said. “One Club member has put hours into this program, and it has allowed him to not only build confidence and competence in his skills but also in himself.”
Teens learn the technical aspects of setting up and using a professional mixer board, and using a controller to adjust volume and high, mid and low sounds in the music. The teens learn to use professional software to load songs and build playlists. Tafoya said every month, White supplies new music — edited to be appropriate for a younger audience — for the boys to use as they hone their deejay style and abilities.
“They’re looking to fine-tune what they know about music and mix and merge that to create an atmosphere and energy for whatever the gig is,” Tafoya said. “They’re not just being able to play things they like, but (they’re learning) to think about their customers and think about whatever they’d want them to play. … What kind of music are they going to want?”
Then, the Club for Boys lets teens put their deejay skills to use.
“When we have club-wide events or on Friday night (family nights), if we need music played for an event, we’ll ask one of the teen deejays,” Tafoya said. “With money we raise from our snack bar, we’ll pay them so they’re earning money and practicing their skills.”
“One of our boys, Homer, who’s 13, we’ve had him play a couple of times. It’s really helped build his confidence. He’s very much found his place with a skill he didn’t even know we would have liked to do, had it not been for this program,” Tafoya said.
The Club wants to continue School of Beats through the school year. “The School of Beats has other programs we can incorporate, like music engineering and sound engineering,” Tafoya said.
“Our boys are taking this very seriously and are enjoying this new form of art that has never been offered here before,” said Carri Redmond, Club for Boys program director.
School of Beats is one part of life and career skills training in the Older Boys Program. Boys can learn customer service and retail skills at the Club for Boys Thrift Store through Junior Retailers Program. They learn culinary skills in the young chef programs, and they learn lifelong money management skills in the financial literacy program, Redmond said. Through the nonprofit Shift Garage, boys learn about basic car maintenance and nonprofit work. Other collaborations are in the works to introduce boys to even more potential career fields.
“We’re really trying to have as many opportunities for boys, so when the time comes to pick a career, they’ve got some choices,” Redmond said.