School of Beats training future deejays

Teens learn the technical aspects of setting up and using a professional mixer board, and using a controller to adjust volume and high, mid and low sounds in the music. The teens learn to use professional software to load songs and build playlists. Tafoya said every month, White supplies new music — edited to be appropriate for a younger audience — for the boys to use as they hone their deejay style and abilities.

“They’re looking to fine-tune what they know about music and mix and merge that to create an atmosphere and energy for whatever the gig is,” Tafoya said. “They’re not just being able to play things they like, but (they’re learning) to think about their customers and think about whatever they’d want them to play. … What kind of music are they going to want?”

Then, the Club for Boys lets teens put their deejay skills to use.

“When we have club-wide events or on Friday night (family nights), if we need music played for an event, we’ll ask one of the teen deejays,” Tafoya said. “With money we raise from our snack bar, we’ll pay them so they’re earning money and practicing their skills.”