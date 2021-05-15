SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Local schools compete in Day 2 of East-West Invite

The Rapid City Central boys tennis team grabbed two wins against its East River opponent Saturday in Day 2 of the East-West Invitational.
Competing against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Cole Jandreau defeated Brock Kruger 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Rhett Svarstad and Taite Sumption topped Carter Cameron and Anthony Erickson 7-6(5), 6-4.
In other matches, Carson Vertseeg fell 7-5, 6-3 to Charlie Crismer in No. 3 singles, Thane Neiman lost 6-0, 6-0 to Mason McKee at No. 6 singles, Vertseeg and Neiman lost their No. 2 double match 6-2, 6-4 to Grismer and Garrett Everson and Jandreau and Joshua Murphy dropped a 6-1, 6-4 result to Kruger and Mckee. The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches were canceled due to rain.
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Knights won all nine matches against the Cobblers in their first match of the day Saturday at the East-West Invite.
Rhett Svarstad fell 6-1, 6-1 to Alex Lupu in No. 1 singles, Taite Sumption lost 6-2, 6-0 to Cooper Johnson in No. 2 singles, Carson Versteeg dropped a 6-0, 6-1 result to Kade Moffitt in No. 3 singles, Matt Cuny fell 6-0, 6-1 to Alex Moahama in No. 4 singles, Cole Jandreau lost 6-0, 6-0 to Liam Sarmiento in No. 5 singles and Thane Neiman dropped a 6-1, 6-0 result to Joey Gellerman in No. 6 singles.
In doubles, Svarstad and Sumption shouldered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Lupu and Mohama in the first flight, Versteeg and Cuny fell 6-3, 6-0 to Johnson and Moffitt and Jandreau and Joshua Murphy dropped a 6-0, 6-0 contest to Sarmiento and Gellerman.
The Class AA State Tournament runs Thursday-Friday in Sioux Falls.
American Legion Baseball
WATERTOWN 10, POST 22 HARDHATS 7: Ryker Henne went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run, and Hayden Holec chipped in two runs as the Post 22 Hardhats allowed an eight-run fifth inning in their three-run loss on Saturday in Watertown.
Bransen Kuehl didn't tally a hit but picked up two RBIs, while Jed Sullivan notched a run and an RBI and Blake Weaver, Harrison Good and Dalton Klosterman all scored.
Jake Goble gave up five runs on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts in four innings on the mound.
Club Baseball
BROOKINGS 13, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Spencer Pigman had a hit and an RBI as the Raiders fell to the Bobcats in four and a half innings Saturday.
Matt Moyes and Conner Knudsen also picked up hits, while Hayden Bentz and Haiden Studer tallied one run apiece. Cody Pope struck out two in relief effort on the mound.
BROOKINGS 17, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Kade Walker went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI as the Raiders dropped a 17-2 result to the Bobcats in four innings Saturday.
Conner Knudsen smacked an RBI-triple and also scored .
HARRISBURG 10, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Kayden Jones, Kyle Schlueter and Riley Palmer mustered hits as the Tigers topped the Cobblers in six innings Saturday.
Palmer and Schlueter's hits were both doubles.
HARRISBURG 19, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3: Trey Hullihen went 2 for 2 with a run as the Cobblers fell to the Tigers in four innings.
Ben Harms pinch hit and cracked an RBI-double before being driven in by a Dawson Buckley single in the fourth inning. Karter Uttecht also tallied a run and Kayden Jones notched a hit.