SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Local schools compete in Day 2 of East-West Invite

The Rapid City Central boys tennis team grabbed two wins against its East River opponent Saturday in Day 2 of the East-West Invitational.

Competing against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Cole Jandreau defeated Brock Kruger 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Rhett Svarstad and Taite Sumption topped Carter Cameron and Anthony Erickson 7-6(5), 6-4.

In other matches, Carson Vertseeg fell 7-5, 6-3 to Charlie Crismer in No. 3 singles, Thane Neiman lost 6-0, 6-0 to Mason McKee at No. 6 singles, Vertseeg and Neiman lost their No. 2 double match 6-2, 6-4 to Grismer and Garrett Everson and Jandreau and Joshua Murphy dropped a 6-1, 6-4 result to Kruger and Mckee. The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches were canceled due to rain.

SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Knights won all nine matches against the Cobblers in their first match of the day Saturday at the East-West Invite.

Rhett Svarstad fell 6-1, 6-1 to Alex Lupu in No. 1 singles, Taite Sumption lost 6-2, 6-0 to Cooper Johnson in No. 2 singles, Carson Versteeg dropped a 6-0, 6-1 result to Kade Moffitt in No. 3 singles, Matt Cuny fell 6-0, 6-1 to Alex Moahama in No. 4 singles, Cole Jandreau lost 6-0, 6-0 to Liam Sarmiento in No. 5 singles and Thane Neiman dropped a 6-1, 6-0 result to Joey Gellerman in No. 6 singles.