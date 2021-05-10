SCHOOL ROUNDUP: New Underwood wins 10 events at Bennett County Invite

Cerington Jones finished first in the girls 400-meter dash and the long jump as the New Underwood track and field team claimed 10 wins Monday at the Bennett County Invitational.
Jones earned the only sub-minute time of the 400, taking the event in 59.44 seconds. She also won the high jump with a 14-foot, 9.75-inch leap, and anchored both the winning 4x100 (53.77) and 4x200 (1:56.73) relay teams.
Tigers teammate Mandie Chambliss placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:54.57, and Portia Wiebers won the 100 hurdles in 17.18 seconds. For the New Underwood boys, Jordan Wright claimed the 400 with a 56.88-second time, and Coy Anderson took first place in 110 hurdles with a time of 17.17 seconds. The Tiger boys also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Kiarra Moses won both the shot put (29 feet, 7.0 inches) and the discus throw (104 feet, 9 inches) to help give Philip five victories on the day. The Lady Scotties also placed first in the 4x400 relay (4:48.06) and 1600 sprint medley (4:51.95), while Wakely Burns finished first in the 1600 (5:05.99) for the Philip boys.
Eden Fanning won both the 100-meter (13.31) and 200-meter (27.85) dashes for host Bennett County, which placed first in five events. Tyce Gropper claimed the boys 3200 (11:28.93), while the Warrior boys also won the 4x800 relay (9:28.92) and the 1600 sprint medley (4:08.19).
Distance runners Cheree Ferguson and Jade Ecoffey claimed two of Red Cloud's four wins, placing first in the 1600 (6:06.56) and 3200 (11:35.12), respectively. They were also members of the Crusaders' winning 4x800 relay team (10:59.24). Jules Ecoffey won the 800 (2:15.67) for the Red Cloud boys.
Little Wound's Kobe Gay earned the only wins for the Mustangs, placing first in the 100-meter (12.03) and 200-meter (24.68) dashes.
Boys Tennis
Rapid City Stevens 9, Spearfish 0: Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang earned 10-0 victories in their first and second singles matches as the Raiders cruised past the Spartans on Monday at Sioux Park.
Sam Mortimer, Asa Hood, Nolan Rehorst and Christian Mueller lost a combined seven games as they all breezed through their singles matches. Mortimer and Hood also won 10-0 in their No. 2 doubles match, while Connor Cruse and Daylor Segrist teamed up to win 10-7 at first doubles, and Postma and Christian Mueller picked up a 10-1 victory at third double.
Stevens (18-2) plays Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Girls Golf
RC CENTRAL 235, LEAD-DEADWOOD 253, DOUGLAS (DNQ): The Cobblers had three golfers place in the top five as they earned a win in their Monday triangular with the Golddiggers and Patriots.
Lead-Deadwood's Madi Rystrom shot the lowest score with a 46, while Josie Farrier led Central with a 48 and teammate Presley Mccamly followed with a 55. Central's Ava Ford and Lead-Deadwood's Gayla Thompson tied with 64 strokes apiece.