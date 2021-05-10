SCHOOL ROUNDUP: New Underwood wins 10 events at Bennett County Invite

Cerington Jones finished first in the girls 400-meter dash and the long jump as the New Underwood track and field team claimed 10 wins Monday at the Bennett County Invitational.

Jones earned the only sub-minute time of the 400, taking the event in 59.44 seconds. She also won the high jump with a 14-foot, 9.75-inch leap, and anchored both the winning 4x100 (53.77) and 4x200 (1:56.73) relay teams.

Tigers teammate Mandie Chambliss placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:54.57, and Portia Wiebers won the 100 hurdles in 17.18 seconds. For the New Underwood boys, Jordan Wright claimed the 400 with a 56.88-second time, and Coy Anderson took first place in 110 hurdles with a time of 17.17 seconds. The Tiger boys also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Kiarra Moses won both the shot put (29 feet, 7.0 inches) and the discus throw (104 feet, 9 inches) to help give Philip five victories on the day. The Lady Scotties also placed first in the 4x400 relay (4:48.06) and 1600 sprint medley (4:51.95), while Wakely Burns finished first in the 1600 (5:05.99) for the Philip boys.