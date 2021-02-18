SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Spearfish boys run past Douglas

The Spearfish boys basketball team used a big second half to earn a 78-61 victory over Douglas on Thursday.

Despite the final score, the Patriots jumped out to a good start as they took a 15-11 lead at the end of the first.

From there, Douglas kept that momentum as it carried a 32-25 advantage into the half.

The Spartans began to take over in the third, as they outscored the Patriots 31-16 in the third quarter.

Up 56-48 to start the fourth, Spearfish kept up the pressure in the fourth and held on for the win.

Peyton Millis led the Spartans with 22 points, Teysean Eaglestaff added 16 points and Tyler Huber finished with 14.

Darrell Knight paced Douglas with 16 points and Connor Sauvage had 15.

Spearfish (9-10) will travel to Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, while the Patriots (7-9) play at Sturgis on Tuesday.