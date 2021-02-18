SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Spearfish boys run past Douglas

The Spearfish boys basketball team used a big second half to earn a 78-61 victory over Douglas on Thursday.
Despite the final score, the Patriots jumped out to a good start as they took a 15-11 lead at the end of the first.
From there, Douglas kept that momentum as it carried a 32-25 advantage into the half.
The Spartans began to take over in the third, as they outscored the Patriots 31-16 in the third quarter.
Up 56-48 to start the fourth, Spearfish kept up the pressure in the fourth and held on for the win.
Peyton Millis led the Spartans with 22 points, Teysean Eaglestaff added 16 points and Tyler Huber finished with 14.
Darrell Knight paced Douglas with 16 points and Connor Sauvage had 15.
Spearfish (9-10) will travel to Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, while the Patriots (7-9) play at Sturgis on Tuesday.
CUSTER 63, LEAD-DEADWOOD 26: The Wildcats had little trouble Thursday night as they cruised to a victory over Lead-Deadwood.
Jace Kelley led the way for Custer with 17 points, while Kaleb Wragge finished with seven.
Mekieh Hon paced the Golddiggers with eight points.
The Wildcats (10-8) will play at Hot Springs on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (3-14) closes out the regular season by hosting Lakota Tech on Monday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 62, HILL CITY 48: Led by a balanced offense, the Comets dropped Hill City on Thursday.
Trace Trainor paced Christian with 17 points, Carson Carson Glassbrenner added 14 points and Mitch Heidecker finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
The Rangers were led by Grant Sullivan, who scored 16 points and Kobe Main, who added 11.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday, when Rapid City Christian (14-4) hosts Faith and Hill City (6-12) hosts St. Thomas More.
Girls Basketball
HILL CITY 71, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 63: The Rangers earned their 13th win of the season with a victory over the Comets.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 31 points, while Alexa Ham finished with 10.
Hill City (13-4) will host Wall tonight at 6, while the Comets close out the regular season at 12-8.
SPEARFISH 56, DOUGLAS 27: The Spartans carried a 43-11 lead into the half on their way to defeating the Patriots on Thursday.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Anna Engen finished with 10.
Angell Arredondo, Keana Walton and Bailey Clark finished with six points apiece for Douglas.
The Spartans (7-11) host Sturgis on Tuesday, while the Patriots (1-15) play at Sturgis tonight at 7.
CUSTER 62, LEAD-DEADWOOD 25: Custer jumped out to a 21-2 lead at the end of the first quarter on its way to a win over the Golddiggers on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Spring led the Wildcats with 17 points and Anna Lewis finished with 12.
Lead-Deadwood was led by Allison Mollman, who had 10 points.
Custer closes out the regular season at 8-11, while the Golddiggers (1-12) will play at Upton, Wyo., today at 5:30 p.m.
JONES COUNTY 61, LYMAN 39: Jadyn Jensen scored 31 points to lead Jones County to a win over the Raiders on Thursday.
Mallory Valburg added 15 points for the Coyotes and Emma Hunt finished with 11.
Skyler Volmer led Lyman with 20 points, while Makaylee Scott chipped in with 11.
Jones County (13-6) travels to Bennett County today, while the Raiders (2-17) host Kadoka Area.