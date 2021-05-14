 Skip to main content
SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Stevens' Phares cracks top 10 at Mitchell Invite
SCHOOL ROUNDUP

SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Stevens' Phares cracks top 10 at Mitchell Invite

TannaPhares

Rapid City Stevens' Tanna Phares watches her tee shot on No. 3 Friday during the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course.

 Ryan Deal / Republic

Rapid City Stevens sophomore Tanna Phares tied for 10th after shooting a 12-over-84, as the Raiders finished fifth out of 17 schools Friday at the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course.

Holland Post placed 22nd with an 89 for Stevens, while teammate Taylor Wit came in 23rd with a 90 and Reese Howard finished tied for 41st with a 97.

Douglas came in 15th, led by Hayden Thorton who shot a 110, while Lilly Heisinger led Sturgis (16th place) with a T-74th place 114 and Josie Farrier paced Central (DNF) with a 105, good for a tie for 64th.

Boys Tennis

Central grabs two wins against Washington at East-West Invite

The Cobblers picked up two wins by default against Sioux Falls Washington on Friday at the East-West Invitational.

The Warriors forfeited their No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches. Cole Jandreau got four games off of Owen Boyd at No. 5 singles, while Carson Versteeg took three games from Clayton Poppenga at No. 3 singles, as the Cobblers fell 7-2.

Central lost 9-0 to Sioux Falls Lincoln earlier in the day.  

Club Baseball

BROOKINGS 16, CENTRAL 0: Trey Hullihen, Tanner Staller and Michael Tolliver had the only hits for the Cobblers in their shutout loss to the Bobcats on Friday in the first of the two meetings.

BROOKINGS 14, CENTRAL 4: Kayden Jones went 2 for 3 with two runs as the Cobblers fell in five innings in Game 2.

Jacob Mellum went 1 for 2 and scored a run, while Riley Palmer had the only multi-base hit, earning an RBI-double.

Central plays Harrisburg on the road Saturday in a two-game series.

Tags

