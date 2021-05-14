SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Stevens' Phares cracks top 10 at Mitchell Invite

Rapid City Stevens sophomore Tanna Phares tied for 10th after shooting a 12-over-84, as the Raiders finished fifth out of 17 schools Friday at the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course.

Holland Post placed 22nd with an 89 for Stevens, while teammate Taylor Wit came in 23rd with a 90 and Reese Howard finished tied for 41st with a 97.

Douglas came in 15th, led by Hayden Thorton who shot a 110, while Lilly Heisinger led Sturgis (16th place) with a T-74th place 114 and Josie Farrier paced Central (DNF) with a 105, good for a tie for 64th.

Boys Tennis

Central grabs two wins against Washington at East-West Invite

The Cobblers picked up two wins by default against Sioux Falls Washington on Friday at the East-West Invitational.

The Warriors forfeited their No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches. Cole Jandreau got four games off of Owen Boyd at No. 5 singles, while Carson Versteeg took three games from Clayton Poppenga at No. 3 singles, as the Cobblers fell 7-2.

Central lost 9-0 to Sioux Falls Lincoln earlier in the day.

Club Baseball