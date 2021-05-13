SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Wall girls and boys win Western Great Plains Conference meet

Wall High School claimed both the girls and boys championships at the Western Great Conference track meet Thursday in Lyman.

For the girls team, the Eagles won 4x100-meter (53.03 seconds) and 4x200 (1:50.95) relays, Ava Dinger claimed the triple jump (33 feet, 5 inches) and Lilly Wagner placed first in the discus throw (112 feet, 4 inches).

For the boys, Tack Tines won the 200-meter dash (23.81 seconds) and the long jump (21 feet, 7.75 inches), Brodi Sundall claimed the 800 (2:09.81) and Rylan McDonnell placed first in the triple jump (43 feet, 2 inches). The Wall boys also placed first in the 4x100 (47.39) and 4x200 (1:36.09) relays.

Among other girls results, White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue edged out New Underwood's Cerington Jones to claim the 100 (12.26) and 400 (57.21), and also won the 800 (2:23.76), while Jones placed first in the 200 (25.82) and long jump (16 feet, 5 inches).

In distance running, Jones County's Jolie Dugan won the 1600 (5:31.20), and Philip's Presley Terkildsen claimed the 3200 (12:51.07). Portia Wiebers of New Underwood placed first in the 300 hurdles (49.90), Gracie Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area won the pole vault 7 feet) and Philip's Kiarra Moses won the shot put (32 feet, 7.75 inches).