SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Wall girls and boys win Western Great Plains Conference meet

Wall High School claimed both the girls and boys championships at the Western Great Conference track meet Thursday in Lyman.
For the girls team, the Eagles won 4x100-meter (53.03 seconds) and 4x200 (1:50.95) relays, Ava Dinger claimed the triple jump (33 feet, 5 inches) and Lilly Wagner placed first in the discus throw (112 feet, 4 inches).
For the boys, Tack Tines won the 200-meter dash (23.81 seconds) and the long jump (21 feet, 7.75 inches), Brodi Sundall claimed the 800 (2:09.81) and Rylan McDonnell placed first in the triple jump (43 feet, 2 inches). The Wall boys also placed first in the 4x100 (47.39) and 4x200 (1:36.09) relays.
Among other girls results, White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue edged out New Underwood's Cerington Jones to claim the 100 (12.26) and 400 (57.21), and also won the 800 (2:23.76), while Jones placed first in the 200 (25.82) and long jump (16 feet, 5 inches).
In distance running, Jones County's Jolie Dugan won the 1600 (5:31.20), and Philip's Presley Terkildsen claimed the 3200 (12:51.07). Portia Wiebers of New Underwood placed first in the 300 hurdles (49.90), Gracie Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area won the pole vault 7 feet) and Philip's Kiarra Moses won the shot put (32 feet, 7.75 inches).
Among boys results, Jones County's Slade Benedict won the 100 (11.65), while Rapid City Christian's Ryan Porch won the 400 (54.90) and teammate Ezra Wildeman placed first in the 1600 (4:54.87) and the 3200 (11:05.07). The Comets' Conrad Barrozo won the 110 hurdles (16.39) and Garret Hatheway of Jones County claimed the 300 hurdles (43.88).
Joe Sayler of White River won the high jump (6 feet), Chase Maher of RC Christian placed first in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and Kadoka Area's Reed Ohrtman won the shot put (43 feet, 2.5 inches).
The Region 7B track meet is slated for May 20 in Wall.
Girls Golf
Sydney Olstad, Hot Springs win quad-match
Hot Springs junior Sydney Olstad shot a 43 Thursday as the Lady Bison beat out Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche in a nine-hole quad-match Thursday.
Hot Springs had three other top five performers, as Jessi Schroeder and Allyson Kattke both shot 51 to place third and fourth, respectively, while Jordyn Conlon earned a 53 to place fifth.
Madi Rystrom came in second with a 47 to carry Lead-Deadwood, and Jordyn Uphoff led Custer with a 55.
Hot Springs finished with 198 strokes, followed by Custer with 246, Lead-Deadwood with 253 and Belle Fourche, which had only two participants, led by Chloe Schmoker, who came in sixth place with a 55.