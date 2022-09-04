Schools without air conditioning will release early Tuesday through Thursday

Given the high temperatures expected next week, the following 13 buildings, which do not have air conditioning, will be releasing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week following Labor Day (September 6, 7, and 8). This decision is made in the interest of student safety.
Please have students dress appropriately for hot conditions. Leave hoodies and jackets at home.
- Bus routes will be run early.
- No after school activities at SMS or NMS.
- No afternoon preschool.
Elementary Schools: Black Hawk, Canyon Lake, Grandview, Horace Mann, Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Rapid Valley, Robbinsdale, South Canyon, South Park, Wilson
Middle Schools: South Middle School, and North Middle School.
All other schools have central air conditioning and will remain in session for the entire day.
People are also reading…
If you have any questions, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at Rapidcitysuperintendent@k12.sd.us.