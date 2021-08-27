Schuelke takes saddle bronc lead

A night following the exciting, though rain-drenched, Xtreme Broncs Finale on Thursday night, an event featuring fireworks both in the rodeo arena and in the sky above, the large Friday night crowd on hand for the 2nd performance of the Central States Fair Range Days rodeo was treated to excellent weather and a couple of changes atop the overall leaderboard as well.

Included among them, another stellar saddle bronc effort featuring Newell's Lane Schuelke who moved to the top of the leaderboard fashioning an 83.5-point ride aboard J Bar J’s Tickled Pink, a bucking horse that came into the event with a less than impressive resume.

“I kind of looked at him a little bit, and everybody I talked to didn’t have too many good things to say about him, and a lot of people have been turning out on him, scared of him, I guess,” Schuelke said. “I saw some video though and he looked pretty fine and I was excited to come here and get on him.”

Schuelke struggled a bit out of the chute before falling into a comfortable spurring rhythm.

“He had a lot of drop (ducking low with his head) to him, and I tried to stay aggressive but right there when the whistle blew, I felt it was a good ride. He was a good horse, all there, and it was fun.”