Schuelke takes saddle bronc lead

A night following the exciting, though rain-drenched, Xtreme Broncs Finale on Thursday night, an event featuring fireworks both in the rodeo arena and in the sky above, the large Friday night crowd on hand for the 2nd performance of the Central States Fair Range Days rodeo was treated to excellent weather and a couple of changes atop the overall leaderboard as well.
Included among them, another stellar saddle bronc effort featuring Newell's Lane Schuelke who moved to the top of the leaderboard fashioning an 83.5-point ride aboard J Bar J’s Tickled Pink, a bucking horse that came into the event with a less than impressive resume.
“I kind of looked at him a little bit, and everybody I talked to didn’t have too many good things to say about him, and a lot of people have been turning out on him, scared of him, I guess,” Schuelke said. “I saw some video though and he looked pretty fine and I was excited to come here and get on him.”
Schuelke struggled a bit out of the chute before falling into a comfortable spurring rhythm.
“He had a lot of drop (ducking low with his head) to him, and I tried to stay aggressive but right there when the whistle blew, I felt it was a good ride. He was a good horse, all there, and it was fun.”
Canadian bronc rider Jake Watson, a two-time NFR qualifier, moved into second overall with an 82.5-point ride in what may have been his least stressful trip of the night.
Traveling to Rapid City from another rodeo, Watson barely made it to the chute in time to saddle up following a quick ride from the Rapid City airport after catching a flight from Denver.
The second lead change in Friday’s performance came in team roping where the Montana tandem of Travis Stovall and Parker Munion doubled up on a 5.3-second outing.
There were a couple of other leaderboard changes on Friday also both occurring in the morning slack. Cody Darnell (Gordon, NE) moved roped and wrapped his steer in 9.6-seconds to grab the rodeo lead in tie-down roping. And Bailey Berg (Mandan, N.D.) set the top mark in breakaway roping with a 2.5-second run.
Sawyer Gilbert was in the breakaway roping field. The Buffalo native was making his first appearance in Rapid City since winning the historic Frontier Days Rodeo back in July, a huge win and a big step toward her climb to her current second spot in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway standings.
“That seems like a lifetime ago now. It’s only been a month but there’s been a lot of miles since then,” Gilbert said before the rodeo while commenting on the continued growth of the breakaway roping event in professional rodeo. “It’s really amazing that the PRCA and WPRA let us in and we get to compete in all of these rodeos. The event has really taken off, faster than either the competitors or fans thought possible.”
Gilberts run on Friday night didn’t pan out as she drew a runner out of the chute and was unable to complete her run.
Range Days Rodeo event leaders through two performances: Bareback--Ty Breuer (Mandan, ND), 87.5 points; Steer wrestling - Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, ND), 5.2 seconds; Team roping -Travis Stovall (Shepherd, MT) and Parker Munion (Miles City, MT), 5.3 seconds; Saddle bronc – Lane Schuelke, 83.5 points; Tie-down roping – Cody Darnell (Gordon, NE) 9.6 seconds; Breakaway roping - Lynn Smith, 2.80 seconds; Barrel racing: - Summer Kosel, (Glenham, SD), 15.51 seconds; Bull riding: - Clayton Savage (banner, WY), 72 points on Burch Rodeo's Bojangles.