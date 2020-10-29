Scoopers come up short, fall to Huron

Spanton congratulated his team for getting the win immediately after the game, but told them they got a little lucky at times.

"We had this thing where we wanted it to be," he said. "Then we come back and do some uncharacteristic things. I felt like we resorted back to a few things like the last time we played them here. Luckily enough we made enough plays and had enough cushion to win."

At the same time, he said they are happy to move on to the state semifinals.

"You have to give (Sturgis) credit, they came back and played really tough when they could have easily folded up the tents," he said. "We have to understand that we have to play a much better ballgame than that, especially finishing things off. When we get up like that, we have to be able to finish it."

McNeil had a big night, completing 15 of 16 passes for 165 yards, but the Tigers ran for just 44 net yards — 66 by Lien, and 40 of those yards on one rush.

Cass was 13 of 32 passing for 181 yards, with Kaden Nelson catching five passes for 31 yards and Graham catching three passes for 63 yards. Sturgis gained just 36 yards on the ground as Huron had four sacks on Cass.