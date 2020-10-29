Scoopers come up short, fall to Huron

The tables were turned on the Sturgis Brown football team Thursday night against Huron in the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs at Woodle Field.
Unfortunately for the Scoopers, the results were the same as they were a year ago in a home playoff loss to Mitchell, as Sturgis fell to the Tigers 20-14.
Earlier in the season, the Scoopers edged Huron 21-19 in a game that, on a couple of quirky plays, made the difference. This time, the Tigers had a little luck going their way.
Huron led 6-0 at halftime and 20-0 with about four minutes to play before the Scoopers came roaring back, but were one possession short of completing the comeback.
Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said it was obviously a disappointing loss.
"Our boys always fight to the end, that's what we are always proud of," Koletzky said. "It's still a disappointing game because as a program, it was big. We need to be able to close these first-round playoff games out. This one will sting for a while because this is a great group of kids and we're losing a great group of seniors."
The Tigers got a bit of good luck in the first quarter when Sturgis defensive back Kayden Phillips appeared to knock the ball away on a pass downfield. Although he wasn't the intended target, Huron wide receiver Juan Urena grabbed the deflection in stride and raced 57 yards for the touchdown.
"We got a little lucky, there's no doubt," Huron head coach Scott Spanton said. "There was a little luck involved in that first (score), but we needed it. We were a little overdue on luck."
Although the Scoopers were unlucky on that play, offensively they struggled for most of the night and had a couple of opportunities to stay in the game if not take the lead early.
Sturgis had two first-and-goal possessions and did not score. The first came early in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Owen Cass hit Phillips on a nice over-the-shoulder pass for 37 yards down to the 3-yard line.
But Sturgis went backwards, as a high snap over the head of Cass caused an 8-yard loss, and on third-and-goal from the 6, Cass's pass was intercepted in the right corner of the end zone by Colby Hott to thwart the drive.
On the first play of the fourth and trailing 14-0, senior Sanden Graham was out of bounds in the end zone when he caught a pass from Cass on fourth-and-goal from the 17. That series was set up when Graham caught a 37-yard pass from Phillips to the Huron 7-yard line.
"We had some opportunities, we just didn't execute," Koletzky said. "It was kind of a microcosm of what happened here on the last game when they played us. We just had it flipped on us."
Huron took the 14-0 lead on a 5-yard run by senior running back Tyson Lien, capping a 13-play, 65-yard drive that was set up on a 40-yard run by Lien.
The Tigers went to their bag of tricks to take a 20-0 lead with 3:58 to play when quarterback Cade McNeil caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from receiver Dylan Lichty on a throwback pass after McNeil originally hit Lichty on a short pass.
"We finally got it out of the bag, a little trick play there," Spanton said. "We felt like down in that situation, we were up and didn't have anything to lose. That was a big score for us to get up by three possessions."
The Scoopers finally got some spark on offense, but it proved to be too little, too late.
After getting a break on a roughing the passer penalty on fourth down, Cass hit Phillips on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 3:11 to play to make it 21-7.
Sturgis got the ball back after a punt and scored on a 1-yard TD run by Phillips after Konner Berndt put the Scoopers on the 3-yard line on a 37-yard pass from Cass with 21 seconds remaining.
Huron covered Brodie Eisenbraun's ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock for the win.
The Scoopers had 254 yards of offense, with 218 in the air.
"The biggest thing tonight that if we could take back would be a little bit more consistency on offense moving the football," Koletzky said. "Our defense hung in there for the most part throughout the night, but our offense didn't show up at times, and we can't have that in a playoff game. Our boys know that and our coaches know that. As a whole, we didn't come prepared."
Spanton congratulated his team for getting the win immediately after the game, but told them they got a little lucky at times.
"We had this thing where we wanted it to be," he said. "Then we come back and do some uncharacteristic things. I felt like we resorted back to a few things like the last time we played them here. Luckily enough we made enough plays and had enough cushion to win."
At the same time, he said they are happy to move on to the state semifinals.
"You have to give (Sturgis) credit, they came back and played really tough when they could have easily folded up the tents," he said. "We have to understand that we have to play a much better ballgame than that, especially finishing things off. When we get up like that, we have to be able to finish it."
McNeil had a big night, completing 15 of 16 passes for 165 yards, but the Tigers ran for just 44 net yards — 66 by Lien, and 40 of those yards on one rush.
Cass was 13 of 32 passing for 181 yards, with Kaden Nelson catching five passes for 31 yards and Graham catching three passes for 63 yards. Sturgis gained just 36 yards on the ground as Huron had four sacks on Cass.
"The defense has played well, there's no doubt about that," Spanton said. "We have to just clean up some little things. We let one over the top there. We were playing dome coverage in situations like that. Overall, defensively we played pretty well during the game."
The loss ended the Scoopers' season at 5-5, while Huron, 5-5, is at No. 1 Brookings Friday in the semifinals.
