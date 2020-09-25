Scoopers hold on to beat Huron

The Sturgis Scoopers picked up their second straight win, holding off Huron 21-19 Friday night in Class AA football action at Woodle Field.
The Tigers scored with eight seconds remaining on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNeil to Max Kranzler to cut the lead to two and went for the 2-point conversion, but came up empty.
In a back-and-forth game, the Scoopers rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to lead by eight before the Tigers tried to tie the game in the final seconds.
Sturgis got on the board first with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Owen Cass, but Huron tied the game at 6-6 early in the second quarter on a 25-yard run by Jayden Beck.
Beck then gave the Tigers a 13-6 lead when he passed 3 yards to Derick Siemonsma with 8:29 to play until halftime.
But four minutes later, Cass found Sanden Graham from 25 yards out on a TD pass to cut the lead to one. Huron led 13-12 at halftime.
The Scoopers regained the lead early in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Brodie Eisenbraun, and Sturgis took a 15-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Sturgis stretched the lead to eight on a 10-yard TD run.
Sturgis, 2-3, hits the road and will face Yankton Friday. Huron, 2-3, is at Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 35, RAPID CITY STEVENS 24: The Warriors rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to keep the Raiders winless Friday in Sioux Falls.
Stevens got on the scoreboard first on a 3-yard run by Uriah Glynn and took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Joe Weber.
Washington, however, dominated the second half, outscoring the Raiders 29-0 for the win.
Glynn finished with 48 yards on 12 carries, while Weber added 33 yards and the one score. He was also 10 of 20 passing for 57 yards.
Stevens had 149 yards of total offense.
The Raiders, 0-5, take on cross-town rival Rapid City Central Friday at 6 p.m. at O’Harra Stadium, while Washington, 3-2, faces Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
LYMAN 48, JONES COUNTY/WHITE RIVER 12: Colton Collins ran for 231 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Raiders Friday in Presho.
Collins opened the game with touchdown runs of 75 and 55 yards to make it 14-0 in the first quarter before quarterback Teagan Gourneau earned two of his own rushing scores from 25 and 15 yards out in the second
Jones County/White River got on the board later in the frame on a 4-yard run by Garrett Hatheway to make it 30-6 Raiders at halftime.
Gourneau completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Thomas and Collins ran into his third score from 1 yard out in the third before Paden Langdeau scored a 21-yard touchdown on the ground.
Colbe Scott connected with Dylan Marshall for a 48-yard score late in the fourth for Jones County/White River's second touchdown. Scott finished 3-for-9 for 55 yards, and Marshall added 101 yards rushing/receiving.
Gourneau completed 5 of 9 passes for 101 yards while the Raiders earned 303 total yards on the ground.
Lyman (4-1) travels to Wall next week while Jones County/White River (2-3) plays Phillip on the road
PIERRE 79, SPEARFISH 28: The Governors returned to action with another convincing win over the Spartans Friday night in Pierre.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 0-5, hosts Douglas Friday and Pierre, 3-1, hosts Huron.
WALL 16, PHILIP 6: The Eagles remained unbeaten and handed the Scotties their first loss of the season in a 9B Region 4 matchup in Wall.
No other information was made available.
Wall, 5-0, is at Lyman Friday, while Philip, 4-1, hosts Jones County/White River Friday.
HILL CITY 58, NEWELL 0: The Rangers picked up their second win of the season with the lopsided win over the Irrigators Friday in Hill City.
No other information was made available.
Hill City, 2-3, hosts Rapid City Christian Friday, while Newell, 0-6, hosts Bison Friday.
BENNETT COUNTY 20, HOT SPRINGS 6: The Warriors broke a three-game losing skid and handed the Bison their third straight loss Friday in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available.
Bennett County, 2-3, hosts Custer Friday and Hot Springs, 1-4, hosts Lead-Deadwood Friday.
