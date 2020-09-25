Scoopers hold on to beat Huron

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis Scoopers picked up their second straight win, holding off Huron 21-19 Friday night in Class AA football action at Woodle Field.

The Tigers scored with eight seconds remaining on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNeil to Max Kranzler to cut the lead to two and went for the 2-point conversion, but came up empty.

In a back-and-forth game, the Scoopers rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to lead by eight before the Tigers tried to tie the game in the final seconds.

Sturgis got on the board first with 6:47 remaining in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Owen Cass, but Huron tied the game at 6-6 early in the second quarter on a 25-yard run by Jayden Beck.

Beck then gave the Tigers a 13-6 lead when he passed 3 yards to Derick Siemonsma with 8:29 to play until halftime.

But four minutes later, Cass found Sanden Graham from 25 yards out on a TD pass to cut the lead to one. Huron led 13-12 at halftime.

The Scoopers regained the lead early in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Brodie Eisenbraun, and Sturgis took a 15-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Sturgis stretched the lead to eight on a 10-yard TD run.