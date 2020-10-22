Scoopers roll in 2nd half to stop Spartans

The Sturgis Scoopers continued their strong late-season play with a 41-7 win over rival Spearfish Thursday night at Woodle Field.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Scoopers spotted the Spartans seven early points, but battled back for a 14-7 halftime lead on a 39-yard TD run by Kaden Phillips and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Sanden Graham.
Sturgis began to pull away in the third on two TD passes from Cass — 38 yards to Kaden Nelson and 52 yards to Graham.
The Scoopers added two more scores in the fourth for the lop-sided win.
With the win, Sturgis moved to 5-4 on the season, winners of their last three games and five of six.
The Scoopers go into the postseason as the No. 4 seed in Class AA and will host No. 5 Huron Thursday. Spearfish, 0-8, will be the eight seed and be at No. 1 Brookings, which crushed previously No. 1 Yankton 41-0 Thursday night.
PIERRE 35, DOUGLAS 14: The Patriots had the early lead, but the defending Class AA champion Governors took control in the second half for the win.
Pierre led 14-7 at halftime. No other information was made available.
Pierre, 6-2, is the third seed in AA and will host Mitchell Thursday in the first round of the state playoffs, while Douglas, 1-7, is the seventh seed and will be at No. 2 Yankton.
BELLE FOURCHE 17, CUSTER 14: The Broncs got a last-second 30-yard field goal by Anthony Staley goal to beat the Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.
Brextin Garza had 108 yards rushing and one touchdown to lead the Broncs. No other information was made available for Custer.
It was the season finales for both teams. Belle Fourche finished at 3-5, while Custer closed at 4-4.
Football Playoffs
LYMAN 36, BURKE 16: The Raiders closed with 12 points in the fourth quarter to run past the Cougars in a 9A first-round game in Presho.
Lyman led 8-0 halftime and each team scored 16 points in the third quarter.
Colton Collins had a big game for the Raiders with 35 rushes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Teagan Gourneau added 72 yards on the ground.
Ben Witt led Burke, which closed the season at 5-4, with 44 yards.
Lyman, 6-2, moves on to the quarterfinals Thursday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY/ETHAN 53, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The second-seed Seahawks rolled past No. 15 Golddiggers Thursday night in a 11B first-round game in Bridgewater.
No other information was made available.
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan moved to 9-0 on the season and advances to the state quarterfinals Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood closes the season at 2-6.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Lady Comets earned a dominating three-set win over the Broncs Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
Rapid City Christian rolled to the 25-11, 25-13 and 25-12 victory.
Tori Altstiel led the Lady Comets with 11 kills and six aces, while Riley Freeland added 25 set assists. Emma Schultz also had six aces, while Jaedyn Nammany finished with 14 digs and Abby Pierce 13 digs.
Rapid City Christian, 24-4, closes the regular season Monday at Kadoka Area against Kadoka Area and Lyman.
Belle Fourche, 6-12, hosts Lead-Deadwood Friday and closes the regular season by hosting Hill City Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!