Scoopers roll in 2nd half to stop Spartans

The Sturgis Scoopers continued their strong late-season play with a 41-7 win over rival Spearfish Thursday night at Woodle Field.

It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Scoopers spotted the Spartans seven early points, but battled back for a 14-7 halftime lead on a 39-yard TD run by Kaden Phillips and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Sanden Graham.

Sturgis began to pull away in the third on two TD passes from Cass — 38 yards to Kaden Nelson and 52 yards to Graham.

The Scoopers added two more scores in the fourth for the lop-sided win.

With the win, Sturgis moved to 5-4 on the season, winners of their last three games and five of six.

The Scoopers go into the postseason as the No. 4 seed in Class AA and will host No. 5 Huron Thursday. Spearfish, 0-8, will be the eight seed and be at No. 1 Brookings, which crushed previously No. 1 Yankton 41-0 Thursday night.

PIERRE 35, DOUGLAS 14: The Patriots had the early lead, but the defending Class AA champion Governors took control in the second half for the win.

Pierre led 14-7 at halftime. No other information was made available.