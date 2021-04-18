Scott leads BHSU at Blue Hawk Games

Black Hills State track and field competed in a shortened Blue Hawk Games, Saturday April 17 in Dickinson, N.D. after weather moves meet to Saturday afternoon.

BHSU sent a smaller group of athletes to compete in the one-day event. Senior Whitney Scott led the Yellow Jackets with a first-place finish in the pole vault after earning a mark of 3.55m (11'7.75"). While Matthew Parker was the top finisher for the men's team with a second-place finish in the 10,000m run with a time of 31:51.42.

Sprints

Breanne Fuller had another successful outing after recording second-place finishes in both the 100m dash (12.11) and 200m dash (25.35). For the men Mason Sartain tallied a pair of fifth place finishes in the 100m dash (11.07) and the 200m dash (22.54). Conor McGraw earned a fourth-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 53.23.

Hurdles

The Yellow Jackets had two top five finishes for the women in the 400m hurdles, which was the only hurdle event ran at the Blue Hawk Games, while the men also had a top finisher. Sophie Curtis finished in third for the women with a time of 1:09.41 while Vanessa Clark finished not far behind in fifth with a time of 1:12.52. For the men Seth Hills finished in fourth with a time of 57.96.