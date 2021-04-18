 Skip to main content
Scott leads BHSU at Blue Hawk Games
COLLEGE TRACK & Field

Scott leads BHSU at Blue Hawk Games

Black Hills State's Whitney Scott clears the bar in the pole vaulting competition in the SD Mines Bauer Open on Saturday, April 10.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff, File

Black Hills State track and field competed in a shortened Blue Hawk Games, Saturday April 17 in Dickinson, N.D. after weather moves meet to Saturday afternoon.

BHSU sent a smaller group of athletes to compete in the one-day event. Senior Whitney Scott led the Yellow Jackets with a first-place finish in the pole vault after earning a mark of 3.55m (11'7.75"). While Matthew Parker was the top finisher for the men's team with a second-place finish in the 10,000m run with a time of 31:51.42.

Sprints

Breanne Fuller had another successful outing after recording second-place finishes in both the 100m dash (12.11) and 200m dash (25.35). For the men Mason Sartain tallied a pair of fifth place finishes in the 100m dash (11.07) and the 200m dash (22.54). Conor McGraw earned a fourth-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 53.23.

Hurdles

The Yellow Jackets had two top five finishes for the women in the 400m hurdles, which was the only hurdle event ran at the Blue Hawk Games, while the men also had a top finisher. Sophie Curtis finished in third for the women with a time of 1:09.41 while Vanessa Clark finished not far behind in fifth with a time of 1:12.52. For the men Seth Hills finished in fourth with a time of 57.96.

Distance

Sylvia Brown earned a third-place finish in the women's 10,000m run with a time of 38:25.47. For the men outside of Matthew Parker's second-place finish Nolan Maher came in fifth for the Yellow Jackets with a time of 35:32.98.

Jumps/Vaults

Outside of Whitney Scott's first-place pole vault finish for the women Samantha Bates earned a fifth-place finish in the triple jump after earning a mark of 10.45m (34' 3.5"). On the men's side Ryan Foy earned a mark of 4.20m (13' 9.25") in the pole vault which garnered him fifth place. In the long jump Reece Ullery earned fourth after jumping 6.97m (22' 10.5").

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets head to Colorado School of Mines next April 23-24 for the Kit Meyer Open. BHSU will send the whole team to compete at this contest.

