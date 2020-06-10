Scott named Stevens new head football coach

Rapid City Stevens High has recommended Michael Scott for the head football coach position, Raiders activities director Jared Vasquez said on Wednesday.
Vasquez said that Scott will be working together with that assistant coaches to coordinate and plan football operations for the Raider football program.
“We are excited to recommend Michael Scott forward and to support his transition from an assistant coach to the head coach role," Vasquez said. "As an assistant coach he has displayed not only football acumen, but the ability to develop positive relationships with student-athletes. Michael possesses a multitude of football and leadership experiences
"Coach Scott has playing experience all the way through the NFL (practice squad level) and CFL (Toronto Argonauts). He also spent time with several different Arena Football teams and that is what ultimately brought him to South Dakota. Michael is a well-respected leader within the professional banking world and amongst local youth sports organizations. We look forward to Coach Scott bringing his positive and energetic leadership style to Stevens Raiders Football.”
Scott coached under former head coach Steven Svendsen last season. Svendsen resigned in May after one year at the helm, guiding the Raiders to a 3-6 record.
“I am extremely thankful that I was given the chance to serve as an assistant coach under Coach Svendsen last season," Scott said. "He’s an amazing person and his leadership and tutelage helped me continue to grow and build skill as a person and coach.”
Scott said he is excited to get started working with the players.
“This is a great group of Raiders, a great group of young men and young women and I am excited to build on the foundation of all the things we did last year to grow as a team," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!