Scott named Stevens new head football coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Stevens High has recommended Michael Scott for the head football coach position, Raiders activities director Jared Vasquez said on Wednesday.

Vasquez said that Scott will be working together with that assistant coaches to coordinate and plan football operations for the Raider football program.

“We are excited to recommend Michael Scott forward and to support his transition from an assistant coach to the head coach role," Vasquez said. "As an assistant coach he has displayed not only football acumen, but the ability to develop positive relationships with student-athletes. Michael possesses a multitude of football and leadership experiences

"Coach Scott has playing experience all the way through the NFL (practice squad level) and CFL (Toronto Argonauts). He also spent time with several different Arena Football teams and that is what ultimately brought him to South Dakota. Michael is a well-respected leader within the professional banking world and amongst local youth sports organizations. We look forward to Coach Scott bringing his positive and energetic leadership style to Stevens Raiders Football.”

Scott coached under former head coach Steven Svendsen last season. Svendsen resigned in May after one year at the helm, guiding the Raiders to a 3-6 record.