Scott, Wientjes, Weiss all earn RMAC First-Team honors

Also for Mines, sophomore Alejandro Rama and junior Kolten Mortensen were both named All-RMAC Honorable Mention.

Wientjes was named to the First Team All-Conference squad after leading the conference in scoring with 406 points this season and being ranked the #2 scorer in scoring average for the RMAC. She also leads the conference in both field goal attempts, and field goals made for the 2020-21 season. Wientjes, who scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Jackets past No. 2 Westminster 71--66 in the conference tournament quarterfinals, has played and started in every game for BHSU this season, with over 600 minutes played.

Earlier Thursday, Wientjes was also named RMAC All-Academic First Team. She has a double major in economics/finance and accounting and carries a 3.83 GPA.

Also for the BHSU women, junior Megan Engesser was named to the All-RMAC Second Team.

Weiss, a redshirt junior from Ames, Iowa, started every game this season except the final two due to injury. She has reached the 1,000 point milestone for the Hardrockers and is No. 2 all-time for 3-pointers made (211).

Weiss also was named all-Academic first Team on Thursday. She carries cumulative 3.81 GPA. She was also an all-academic first teamer during the 2019-20 season.