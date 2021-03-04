Scott, Wientjes, Weiss all earn RMAC First-Team honors

Black Hills State University's Joel Scott and Racquel Wientjes, along with South Dakota Mines junior Ryan Weiss, were all named to their respective Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Teams, announced Thursday.
Scott has had another outstanding season after last year's Freshman of the Year campaign. He is second in the conference in scoring average (20.8) and field goal percentage (61.6%), as well as sixth in rebounds per game (6.9). He scored a career-best 38 points against UC Colorado Springs in February.
Scott scored 30 points Tuesday night as the Jackets toppled Fort Lewis 75-67 to advance to Friday night's conference tournament semifinals.
Also for the Jacket men, Sindou Cisse was named to the RMAC second team, while Adam Moussa and Trey Whitley were selected for honorable mention honors.
For South Dakota Mines, senior Wilfred Dickson was named to the All-RMAC Second Team and All-Academic First Team.
Dickson, a senior guard from Napier New Zealand, led the Hardrockers in scoring all season, averaging 12.8 points a game and started every game this year. He is a mining engineering and management major with a 3.824 GPA. He also finished in the Top 25 in scoring in the RMAC.
"This is a great honor for Wil," said Hardrocker men's head coach Eric Glenn. "Wil has worked very hard as a scholar-athlete, putting in the time on the court and in the classroom and I am proud to see his efforts paying off."
Also for Mines, sophomore Alejandro Rama and junior Kolten Mortensen were both named All-RMAC Honorable Mention.
Wientjes was named to the First Team All-Conference squad after leading the conference in scoring with 406 points this season and being ranked the #2 scorer in scoring average for the RMAC. She also leads the conference in both field goal attempts, and field goals made for the 2020-21 season. Wientjes, who scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Jackets past No. 2 Westminster 71--66 in the conference tournament quarterfinals, has played and started in every game for BHSU this season, with over 600 minutes played.
Earlier Thursday, Wientjes was also named RMAC All-Academic First Team. She has a double major in economics/finance and accounting and carries a 3.83 GPA.
Also for the BHSU women, junior Megan Engesser was named to the All-RMAC Second Team.
Weiss, a redshirt junior from Ames, Iowa, started every game this season except the final two due to injury. She has reached the 1,000 point milestone for the Hardrockers and is No. 2 all-time for 3-pointers made (211).
Weiss also was named all-Academic first Team on Thursday. She carries cumulative 3.81 GPA. She was also an all-academic first teamer during the 2019-20 season.
"Ryan is one of the hardest workers I have ever met whether it be in the classroom, weight room, on the basketball court, or strengthening relationships with her teammates," said Hardrocker women's head coach Jeri Jacobson. "She strives to be the best she can be and I am so proud of what she has accomplished this year in all facets of her life. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Ryan for her dedication to her academics and our team."
Also for the Mines women, Michaela Shaklee and Anna Combalia were both named All-RMAC Honorable Mention, while Shaklee, Melissa Johnstone and Francesca Facchini all earned RMAC Academic Honor Roll accolades.