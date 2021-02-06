Scotties cruise at Black Hills Classic

The Philip Area wrestling team cruised to the team title at the Black Hills Classic tournament in Hill City on Saturday.

The Scotties ran past the rest of the field with a team score of 197.5 points. Custer took second with 125 and Sturgis rounded out the top three with 94.

From there, Hot Springs was fourth with 82, followed by Spearfish (75), Lead-Deadwood (63), Belle Fourche (60.5) and Hill City (60).

Newell earned the ninth spot with 41.5 and St. Thomas more closed out the top 10 with 34.5.

Individually, Philip Area finished the day with five first-place winners, starting with Ryker Peterson at 126 pounds and Jadyn Coller at 132.

Thane Simons took first at 138 for the Scotties, McCoy Peterson followed at 152 and Jesse Hostutler won at 182.

The Spartans and Bison were the only other teams with multiple winners. Josh Hoffman (113) and Oakley Blakeman (145) came out on top for Spearfish and Caleb Rickenbach (170) and Marcus Harkless (220) won titles for Hot Springs.

Other individual winners include Tray Weiss of Custer at 106, Maverick Simons of Sturgis (120), Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood (160) and Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche (285).