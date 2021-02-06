Scotties cruise at Black Hills Classic

The Philip Area wrestling team cruised to the team title at the Black Hills Classic tournament in Hill City on Saturday.
The Scotties ran past the rest of the field with a team score of 197.5 points. Custer took second with 125 and Sturgis rounded out the top three with 94.
From there, Hot Springs was fourth with 82, followed by Spearfish (75), Lead-Deadwood (63), Belle Fourche (60.5) and Hill City (60).
Newell earned the ninth spot with 41.5 and St. Thomas more closed out the top 10 with 34.5.
Individually, Philip Area finished the day with five first-place winners, starting with Ryker Peterson at 126 pounds and Jadyn Coller at 132.
Thane Simons took first at 138 for the Scotties, McCoy Peterson followed at 152 and Jesse Hostutler won at 182.
The Spartans and Bison were the only other teams with multiple winners. Josh Hoffman (113) and Oakley Blakeman (145) came out on top for Spearfish and Caleb Rickenbach (170) and Marcus Harkless (220) won titles for Hot Springs.
Other individual winners include Tray Weiss of Custer at 106, Maverick Simons of Sturgis (120), Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood (160) and Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche (285).
Raiders earn top spot at Yankton invite
Rapid City Stevens had four individual winners on its way to taking the team title at the Yankton Invitational on Saturday.
The Raiders finished with 249 points, ahead of Mitchell with 197.5 and Watertown (185).
Douglas was the only other local team to compete, finishing ninth with 38.
Leading the way with wins for Stevens individually was Jack Schoenhard at 113 pounds, Logan Graf at 120, Jacob McCormick at 132 and Riley Benson at 152.
Up next, Stevens hosts a dual with Rapid City Central on Thursday, while the Patriots will compete in the Badlands Brawl in Wall on Saturday.
Pierre edges Stevens at JV invite
Pierre finished the day with a 109 points, as it edged Rapid City Stevens (105) in the Raider JV invitational.
Sturgis was third with 92, Spearfish earned fourth with 77, Douglas took fifth with 39 and Rapid City Central rounded out the top six with 32.
The Spartans closed out the tournament with three winners on the girls side of competition, including Maraia Kruske, Shea Irion and Taylor Graveman. Winning the Girls 3 division was Celeste Katcheak of Rapid City Stevens.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 66, BROOKINGS 39: Rapid City Central used a big second quarter to pick up a win over Brookings on Saturday.
The Cobblers and Bobcats were tied at eight apiece at the end of the first, before Central took a 31-16 lead into the half.
Sadie Glade led the Cobblers with 21 points, while Jordan Heckert finished with 16.
Landree Wilson paced Brookings with 11 points and six rebounds.
Rapid City Central (8-7) will travel to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday, before taking on Washington on Saturday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 53, WATERTOWN 38: Rapid City Stevens earned its sixth consecutive victory with a win over Watertown.
Down 21-19 at the half, the Raiders outscored the Arrows 34-17 in the second to seal the victory.
Bailee Sobczac led Stevens with 17 points, while Jayda McNabb and Jill Delzer finished with 11 points apiece.
Abby Bramer paced Watertown with 11 points.
The Raiders (10-4) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
HURON 67, STURGIS 33: Huron jumped out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a win over the Scoopers.
Hamtyn Heinz led the Tigers with 21 points and Heavan Gainey chipped in with 13.
Kaylee Whatley and Sawyer Dennis finished with eight points apiece for Sturgis.
The Scoopers (5-11) will host Douglas on Thursday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 52, CHADRON, NEB 27: Olivia Kieffer and Alexa Ham led the way for the Comets as they ran past Chadron on Friday.
Kieffer paced Christian with 26 points, while Ham chipped in with 16.
Rapid City Christian (11-5) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
WATERTOWN 52, RAPID CITY STEVENS 45: Led by a trio of double-digit scorers, Watertown earned a victory over Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
Drew Norberg led the way for the Arrows with 15 points, while Dawson Schmidt and Mack Johnson added 10 points apiece.
Kaden Lemer paced the Raiders with 10 points and Ben Goldy added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Rapid City Stevens (6-8) travels to Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 69, BROOKINGS 44: Micah Swallow scored 22 points and pulled in eight rebounds to lead the Cobblers past Brookings.
Julian Swallow chipped in with 16 points for Central and Kohl Meisman finished with 14 points.
Henry Hammrich paced the Bobcats with 19 points and Nick Schefers added 12.
Rapid City Central (10-5) will travel to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.
MITCHELL 65, SPEARFISH 36: The Kernels earned their 13th victory of the season with a win over Spearfish on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Spartans (5-10) travel to Sturgis on Tuesday.
STURGIS 63, HURON 57: The Scoopers snapped a 10-game losing skid with a win over the Tigers Saturday afternoon in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (2-14) is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Spearfish.
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 53, ST. THOMAS MORE 37: The Knights pretty much led from start to finish in the win over the Cavaliers.
Ryan Wojcik led St.Thomas More with 11 points. No other information was made available.
The loss snapped a 10-game win streak for St. Thomas More, which fell to 13-3. The Cavs will face Dell Rapids next Saturday at Mitchell. O'Gorman moved to 8-6 with the win.