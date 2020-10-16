Scotties rally to get past Raiders

The Philip Scotties used a big second-half to stop Lyman 38-28 Friday night in Lyman to close the regular season.

The Raiders led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime, but the Scotties took a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored Lyman 14-8 to get the win.

Lyman had the early edge in the first quarter on a 78-yard kickoff return by Tyson Floyd and a 10-yard TD run by Colton Collins.

The Scotties countered with a 2-yard TD run by Chayson Schoefield and a 14-yard TD pass from Schoefield to Sam Hand. Teagan Gournau hit Declan Cleveland from 26 yards for the score for the difference in the second quarter for the Raiders.

Hudson Johnson scored on a 7-yard TD run for the only score in the third for the Scotties, before Reece Heltzel scored on runs of 23 and 34 yards for the Scotties in the fourth.

Stockton McClannahan's 7-yard TD run and Gourneau's 2-point conversion cut the lead to 30-28 int he fourth.

Heltzel had a huge game for the Scotties with 220 yards rushing, while Johnson added 55 yards. Philip ran for 336 yards on 62 rushes.

Gourneau was 10-of-17 passing for 92 yards for the Raiders and Collins had 62 yards on 10 carries.