Interstate 90 (both directions) from the Wyoming state line to Spearfish (exit 14) is now open.

Due to heavy snow accumulations and strong winds, I-90 remains closed from Spearfish (exit 14) to Wall (exit 110).

I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Travel will continue to be significantly impacted. Additional interstate closures are likely as the storm moves north-easterly across the state.

Travelers are advised not to use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. Roadways will become impassible, and travel will be impossible at times during this storm.