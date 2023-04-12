The South Dakota National Guard selected Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey of Spearfish as its newest Senior Enlisted Leader.

Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Couser as the organization's Senior Enlisted Leader. This position serves as the Adjutant General's personal advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training and utilization of resources, health of the force and enlisted professional development for both the South Dakota Army and Air National Guard.

Stacey is the fourth person to hold the senior enlisted leader position since its creation in 2013. Couser has served in this position since July 2019 and is retiring with 41 years of service in the National Guard.

Stacey enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1986 during his senior year at Hurly High School. He joined the 147th Field Artillery and then transferred to the 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish after completing basic training. He stayed with the 842nd Engineer Company for 21 years before transferring to the 153rd Engineer Battalion in Huron and later the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Sioux Falls.

"This is my squad has been foundational in building cohesive teams that are both responsible and accountable to one another," Stacey said. "We now need to move our focus into building combat ready forces that can survive on the battlefield, honing their field craft skills while being proficient in their technical skill sets to execute missions in austere environments."

Stacey's previous assignments include Platoon Sergeant and First Sergeant with the 842nd Engineer Company, Intelligence Non-commissioned Officer, Area Operation and Brigade Battle Non-commissioned Officer with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. for the 153rd Engineer Battalion.

He completed deployments to Iraq from January 2003 to August 2004 (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and Afghanistan from September 2011 to August 2012 (Operation Enduring Freedom).