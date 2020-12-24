South Dakota hall-of-fame photographer Bill Groethe dies

“Bill was very good at shooting panoramic pictures of landscapes of the Badlands and scenic pictures. He had a very good eye for that,” Erk said. “He was an icon of photographers in the Black Hills region.”

Erk took school photos, family portraits and weddings for Groethe’s business and worked in the darkroom developing photos.

“He was a perfectionist when it came to his black-and-white prints,” Erk said. “He taught me to be passionate about my work. … He had a good eye for color and for lighting and exposure, and I would say I still hold onto that today.”

Erk credits Groethe’s wife as a key to her husband’s success.

“Bill and Alice worked hard over the years to build the reputation they have. Alice was right in there too with the business end of things and sales. She was in the story right up until they closed,” Erk said.

Groethe’s granddaughter, Emma Pemberley, said her grandfather began taking photos at age 7. Groethe never talked about retirement until about a year ago because of his health.