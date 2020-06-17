SD High School Finals Rodeo moving forward in Ft. Pierre

In a year when event cancellations have become the norm in sports, as well as most other endeavors, high school rodeo in South Dakota had persevered. The culmination of that effort comes together this week with the 2020 edition of the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo, which kicked off five-day run on Tuesday in Fort Pierre.
The decision to proceed with high school rodeo and regional competitions the past two weekends has been greatly welcomed by the South Dakota rodeo community, said Ann Sundermann, SDHSRA Executive Secretary.
“Overall, the general attitude has been positive. We have heard very few complaints this week probably because everyone is very thankful at being able to be here,” Sundermann said following Tuesday’s opening rounds of cutting and reined cow horse. “It’s too early to tell about attendance since we are not yet a full day into it yet, but there was a bigger crowd for the cutting and reined cow horse than on a typical first day, and that was nice to see.”
Nice to see as well this week will be the chance to see 300 of South Dakota’s top cowboys and cowgirls competing in 13 events while vying for an opportunity to represent Team South Dakota at the National Finals Rodeo currently scheduled to take place in Guthrie, Oklahoma (July 17-23).
This year’s special 300 earning trips to Fort Pierre by posting high numbers and fast times in the state’s four regional competitions (East, River, Northwest and Southwest).
Among the qualifiers, a mix of familiar faces and some very talented newcomers.
Sidni Ferguson, the 2020 Student President, is among this week’s competitors looking to earn another spot on the typically strong South Dakota National Team (ninth in the nation last year).
“It’s been an odd year,” said the Dupree High School senior who will be seeking a third consecutive trip to nationals. "We didn’t really know if we were going to have rodeos, so I wasn’t practicing a lot and was doing a lot more ranching stuff. I have been practicing quite a bit the last month or so and am really looking forward to competing in another state final.”
Among Black Hills area competitors veterans looking to earn repeat trips to the big show are Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, numerous events) a former Junior High National Champion; Cooper Filipek (Rapid City Central, bareback), Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder, bull riding), Chantel Kolb (Sturgis, numerous events) and Clint Donaldson (Sturgis, saddle bronc).
Heading up the newcomer ranks is Sturgis freshman Landry Haugen, who qualified for state in six events out of the Southwest region. Were that not enough, the former National Little Britches national champion in goat tying, posted the top score in four events.
“My parents (Tyler and Dee Haugen, Badland Circuit rodeo veterans in steer wrestling and barrel racing respectively) told me that a lot of people use being a freshman as an excuse,” Haugen said. “And for me, it wasn’t an excuse because I knew going into regionals that I was completely prepared and, in a way, I expected to win. So, I wasn’t surprised, but I also knew that on any other day it could have been any other girl that won that much so I was happy with my performance.”
Haugen, who brought six horses to state — a number of which were raised and trained by her family — will have a very busy week while competing in barrels, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, cutting and team roping.
“It will be a marathon for sure,” Haugen added. “I think we have figured out that I will go through the gate 18 or 20 times. I hope to make the best run I can make every time and not worry about anything else, the next event or anything.”
While champions were crowned late Wednesday in the cutting and reined cow horse events, full event rounds begin on Thursday with double performances at 8 a.m. (Mountain) and 4 p.m. A similar schedule is on tap for Friday while event champions will be crowned on Saturday’s 3 p.m. short go performance.
The South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo continues on Friday with a 4 p.m. performance and concludes with the championship short go on Saturday (3 p.m.).
“We are hoping that a lot of people come out,” Sundermann said. “With the virus concerns, we have a few very common-sense procedures put in place to keep people safe. First and foremost, we ask that anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable or not feeling well, please stay home. Otherwise, keep your distance, do what you are comfortable with, and be sensible while being safe.”
