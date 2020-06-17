SD High School Finals Rodeo moving forward in Ft. Pierre

Among the qualifiers, a mix of familiar faces and some very talented newcomers.

Sidni Ferguson, the 2020 Student President, is among this week’s competitors looking to earn another spot on the typically strong South Dakota National Team (ninth in the nation last year).

“It’s been an odd year,” said the Dupree High School senior who will be seeking a third consecutive trip to nationals. "We didn’t really know if we were going to have rodeos, so I wasn’t practicing a lot and was doing a lot more ranching stuff. I have been practicing quite a bit the last month or so and am really looking forward to competing in another state final.”

Among Black Hills area competitors veterans looking to earn repeat trips to the big show are Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, numerous events) a former Junior High National Champion; Cooper Filipek (Rapid City Central, bareback), Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder, bull riding), Chantel Kolb (Sturgis, numerous events) and Clint Donaldson (Sturgis, saddle bronc).

Heading up the newcomer ranks is Sturgis freshman Landry Haugen, who qualified for state in six events out of the Southwest region. Were that not enough, the former National Little Britches national champion in goat tying, posted the top score in four events.