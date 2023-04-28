The South Dakota Highway Patrol is requesting help from the public in a hit-and-run investigation regarding the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on January 1 around 4:30 a.m. in Charles Mix County.

The vehicle and driver have not been identified.

Richard Hare, Jr., 42, of Marty, was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle is believed to be a pickup with a grill guard pulling a 5th-wheel trailer. The pickup or grill guard is believed to be dark grey in color. The trailer may have a spare tire on the right side near the front, and the pickup may have a toolbox in the backend.

The pickup was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 46, east of Pickstown in Charles Mix County.

This crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash, vehicle, or the driver involved, please get in touch with the South Dakota Highway Patrol at (605) 933-9750 or Samantha.Pulse@state.sd.us.

You can also submit tips through social media.