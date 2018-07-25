PIERRE | South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers saw more motorists using seat belts more often during each of the past five years, a state official told lawmakers Tuesday.
The rate for calendar 2017 was 74.8 percent, according to Trevor Jones, state secretary of public safety. Numbers presented to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee showed use gradually but consistently climbing. The 2013 figure was 68.7 percent.
The Highway Patrol focused on seat belt violations at Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s directive in December 2016 that they write citations for every violation found.
“We like to think everybody would make that decision on their own,” Jones said.
Failing to buckle up in South Dakota is a secondary offense, meaning officers can’t stop vehicles to check for seat belt use.
Citations written by troopers rose sharply. During 2016 they cited motorists 5,617 times for seat belt violations. That figure jumped to 10,256 in 2017. So far this year they’re already at 7,870.
Jones said the Highway Patrol and the state Office of Highway Safety were working together to reduce traffic accidents. Both are agencies within his department. Unbelted crash fatalities rose or fell, depending on the year, but generally were headed down slightly.
They comprised 64.7 percent in 2017. In the 10 previous years, five were higher. “Obviously we’d like to have zero fatalities every single year if we could,” Jones said.
Speed-related fatalities fell to 20 in 2017, the lowest since at least 2007. Overall, 125 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 116 in 2016 and down from 130-plus in the four previous years.
The Legislature has rejected attempts to classify seat belt violations as a primary offense. “And we know how that goes,” said Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, the committee chairwoman.