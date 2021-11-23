SD Mines can’t keep pace as hot-shooting UNK pulls away

The University of Nebraska at Kearney converted on more than half its attempts from the floor, drained double-digit 3-pointers and didn’t miss from the free-throw line.

It’s a tall task to keep pace with that efficiency, and to the credit of South Dakota Mines, it stayed closed for one half.

But the Hardrockers dropped off a bit in the second half and the Lopers surged, en route to an 81-65 win Tuesday night at the King Center.

“They shot 55%. We don’t give that up very often,” SD Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. “Kudos to them. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for that and for knocking down shots.”

UNK (3-1) went 11-of-22 on 3-pointers and 6-for-6 at the line. Sean Evans went 5-for-8 from the perimeter and scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Austin Luger, David Simental and Darrian Nebeker notched 16 points apiece, with Simental going 4-of-7 from deep.

“I think this is the best game they’ve shot with 3-pointers,” Glenn said. “Players make plays, and they knocked down some really timely 3s. I think every time we made a surge, it seemed they would come up with a big 3.”

SD Mines (1-4) shot 48% from the floor, led by Alejandro Rama, who put up a team-high 16 points at a 50% clip and knocked down four 3-pointers. Keagan Smith added 12 points and Kolten Mortensen was close behind with 11. The Hardrockers went 7-for-17 on 3s.

“That’s a good 3-point percentage right there,” Glenn said. “We’ll take over 40% every single night.”

The Lopers got their distance-shooting game going early and drilled a trio of 3-pointers to build a 13-4 advantage. Once the Hardrockers warmed up, Smith and Rama both hit shots from deep and Jaxon Lloyd finished off a 3-point play to cut their deficit to two, 17-15, with 13 minutes to play in the first half.

The two squads began trading baskets, with Rama and Smith hitting their second 3s of the contest. Kolten Mortensen tallied a basket off an offensive rebound to level the game at 27-27, and following a mini run by UNK, SD Mines strung together six straight, capped off by Smith drawing a foul from beyond the perimeter and converted on two attempts at the line to give his team their first lead of the night, up 33-32, with 5:36 left.

The Lopers responded with long-range 3, their seventh of the opening 20 minutes, and added two more baskets before Lloyd laid in a shot in the waning seconds to make it 39-37 Nebraska Kearney at the midpoint.

UNK earned 21 of its first-half points from the perimeter despite a highly-efficient 59% shooting clip from SD Mines.

“We got off to kind of a rough start offensively, but we were able to keep our composure and get ourselves back into it,” Glenn said. “To only be down two at the half I thought was really good for the way we started.”

The Hardrockers began tapering off on offense in the second half as turnovers, 16 in total, started piling up and shots stopped falling so frequently. Evan drilled back-to-back 3s, one from deep and another from the corner, as the Lopers took a double-digit lead, 51-41, with 14:08 remaining in the game.

SD Mines woke up again, as Rama knocked down two from beyond the arc and Motenson drained another to shrink the margin back down to five, 55-50, but UNK pulled away again, this time relying on its forwards in the paint to score buckets from close range, and stretched its advantage to as much as 18, up 79-61, to close out the victory in a game that lasted less than an hour and a half.

“We just had some really bad possessions in the second half,” Glenn said. “We had about two stretches where we had some bad turnovers and they ended up capitalizing.”

The Hardrockers will return to action Saturday when they take on Montana State University Billings on the road in their final non-conference game. Their inaugural RMAC contest is slated for Dec. 2 against Colorado Mines in Golden.

“I was hoping, after last year, that we’d be a little farther ahead this year, but our non-conference schedule is tough,” Glenn said. “It’s good. It’s making us better, but we’re also learning some hard lessons the hard way.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

